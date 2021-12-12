Historic Saddle Club year end event

The Historic Saddle Club held it’s annual holiday party providing a chili supper. Horse show winners were awarded and 2022 officers were elected.
Horse show winners received customized Molly’s Silver Belt Buckles and halters with hand-made nose bands were given to the pee wee age division.
2021 year end horse show results:
- Pee Wee category co winners – Harper & Hadlee Stephen
- Junior – Kaycee Fleming
- Intermediate – Miranda Smith
- Senior – Megan Comstock
- Adult – Debbie Thomas
“Congratulations to all our Horse Show attendees, thank you for turning out your best! You are all winners,” Val Baker said.
2022 Historic Saddle Club officers are:
- Val Baker, President
- Gaelen Lane, First Vice President, Grounds
- Becky Ulrich, Second Vice President, Clubhouse
- Dani Winpegler, Secretary
- Sarah Zeiler, Treasurer
- Board Members are Heather Daniels, Christopher Cannon, Joe Willingham, Travis Erdman, Bonnie Campbell and Bill Bennett
Visit historicsaddleclub.wildapricot.org to join.
