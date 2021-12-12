 Skip to main content
Historic Saddle Club year end event
Historic Saddle Club year end horse show winners (l-r), Debbie Thomas, Harper and Hadlee Stephen, Miranda Smith, Kaycee Fleming, and Megan Comstock

 Courtesy Photo

The Historic Saddle Club held it’s annual holiday party providing a chili supper. Horse show winners were awarded and 2022 officers were elected.

Horse show winners received customized Molly’s Silver Belt Buckles and halters with hand-made nose bands were given to the pee wee age division.

2021 year end horse show results:

- Pee Wee category co winners – Harper & Hadlee Stephen

- Junior – Kaycee Fleming

- Intermediate – Miranda Smith

- Senior – Megan Comstock

- Adult – Debbie Thomas

“Congratulations to all our Horse Show attendees, thank you for turning out your best! You are all winners,” Val Baker said.

2022 Historic Saddle Club officers are:

- Val Baker, President

- Gaelen Lane, First Vice President, Grounds

- Becky Ulrich, Second Vice President, Clubhouse

- Dani Winpegler, Secretary

- Sarah Zeiler, Treasurer

- Board Members are Heather Daniels, Christopher Cannon, Joe Willingham, Travis Erdman, Bonnie Campbell and Bill Bennett

Visit historicsaddleclub.wildapricot.org to join.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

