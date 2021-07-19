Home Arts superintendent seeks successor

Marjorie Stauffer first became a part of the Home Arts extension at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center when her children began attending 4-H.

“As they got a bit older, one of the ladies invited me to join the extension club,” she said, which eventually led to an invitation to lead it. “I said, ‘I’d like to do that. I’d enjoy that,’ and I’ve been enjoying it for the past 11 years,” Stauffer said.

Now, though, Stauffer said it’s time for her to find someone to pass on the mantle to.

“It’s a little bit too stressful,” Stauffer said. “It was fun when I was a little bit younger.”

Which is why Stauffer said she is actively looking for somebody to take over the superintendent role moving forward.

The majority of the Home Arts duties revolve around the county fair. Stauffer describes it as “a grown-up version of 4-H.”

The group exhibits competitions for people to show off their skills in a variety of categories such as knitting, quilting, cooking, canning and photography. The superintendent is a volunteer position which mainly serves as a managerial overseer, Stauffer said.