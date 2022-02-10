 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honoring SHS FFA competitors
Scottsbluff FFA chapter members competed in the second round of District CDE's held in Gordon-Rushville.

Scottsbluff FFA's Food Science team placed fourth at District CDEs: (from left) Macee Neu, Graham Kovarik, Dyllan Gies, Brook Crane.
Scottsbluff FFA's Agriculture Technology and Mechanical Systems team: (from left) Renton Spehar, Spencer Ridgeway, Travis Loomis, Jordy Laucomer.
Scottsbluff FFA's Veterinary Science team: (from left) Savannah Martinez, Autumn Amelio, TshavNtuj Vang, Aspen Jagers.
Scottsbluff FFA chapter members competed in the second round of District CDEs held in Gordon-Rushville: (front, from left) Savannah Martinez, Aspen Jagers, Kiarra Gannon, Macee Neu, Dyllan Gies, Brook Crane, Molly Stricker, Olivia Krul, Jordy Laucomer, (back, from left) Autumn Amelio, TshavNtuj Vang, Will Nichols, Kaidynce Lygeros, Renton Spehar, Graham Kovarik, Travis Loomis, Spencer Ridgeway, Margo Bowles.
Scottsbluff FFA's Farm Business Management team: (from left) Will Nichols, Kaidynce Lygeros, Kiarra Gannon, Molly Stricker, Olivia Krul, Margo Bowles.
