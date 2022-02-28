Hosting school wide petting zoo

The shop at Banner County Schools was filled with excitement and curiosity Friday afternoon. The entire school was invited to the FFA chapter’s petting zoo, their final activity celebrating Nebraska FFA Week.

The FFA organization encompasses agricultural education and experience. The Banner County FFA chapter did exactly that with a hands-on learning opportunity for other students in their school. The shop was filled with a horse, chicken, goats, calf, rabbit, cat, dog, guinea pig, hedgehog, puppies and a corn sheller.

Bill Gifford, Banner County Schools ag teacher and FFA advisor, said the chapter is in it’s 12th year and probably half of the high school students are members this year. Not being able to attend contests in-person the last two years lead to a slight drop off in upperclass members interest in the organization. However, since that has changed this year and contests are once again in-person, he said there has been a renewed interest. The chapter has already attended two FFA contests and has been working hard to prepare for their next competition coming up next week.

“Everything we have done this week has been student lead and planned with me just there for advice once in a while,” Gifford said. “Yesterday’s elementary education lesson went well. I’m pretty proud of them this week.”

The chapter members organized educational activities that included a soil conservation presentation, a safety demonstration after they drove tractors to school, an ag lesson to elementary students and a petting zoo. Due to the extreme cold temperatures early in the week, some of their activities had to be postponed or canceled.

The excitement at the petting zoo was infectious while many of the elementary students were eager to ask questions and pet the animals. Adam Knaub, an FFA member for 2 years, was holding another member’s chicken while he continually answered a wide range of questions. A pair of elementary school boys even talked him into teaching them how to properly pick up and hold the willing chicken.

“I really like agriculture and I like learning about it,” Knaub said.

Andie West contributed a family of Nigerian dwarf fainting goats to the petting zoo. The twin babies were a popular attraction to the younger elementary students.

“I love learning about agriculture and teaching younger generations about agriculture,” West said.

The FFA students joined the chapter for a variety of reasons including ag backgrounds or it was something their friends were doing. Marie Hein joined because her dad and sister were both FFA members. She enjoys participating on the veterinary science, land/range judging and livestock judging teams.

“Being a part of FFA is fun in general but it’s also a really great learning experience,” Hein said. “There is really something for everyone in FFA. I get to do things with animals which is what I really enjoy.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

