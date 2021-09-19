Husker Harvest Days showcases IANR, Nebraska Extension work to help feed the world

At HHD this year was Dave Varner, interim dean and director, associate dean and associate director of Nebraska Extension.

His responsibilities include day-to-day leadership for the administrative operations of Nebraska Extension, pursuing strategic opportunities to strengthen accomplishment Extension mission, and human resource development.

Varner said UNL, IANR and Nebraska Extension are part of the fabric of Nebraska agriculture and Husker Harvest Days.

“We were part of our amazing things you’re seeing across here — the technology, the partnerships, the collaboration,” he said. ”We’re a huge part of this. This is our business. These are our clientele and our partners that we see across the grounds here.”

At the UNL exhibit, Varner said, they were showcasing “just a handful of some of the priority areas we’re working.”

“One of those is the new Center for Ag profitability,” he said. “A lot of great things come out of that program and transitions to looking at land rental rates, values and what the projections (are).”