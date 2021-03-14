IANR establishes Center for Agricultural Profitability

LINCOLN, Neb. —Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education has approved the establishment of the Center for Agricultural Profitability within the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The new interdisciplinary center, which was approved March 11, will facilitate faculty research, conduct outreach related to agricultural profitability and train undergraduate and graduate students — all to support informed decision-making in agriculture through applied research and education.

The center will build on strengths present in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics through collaboration with other research and education units within IANR and the University of Nebraska system. It aims to serve agricultural producers, agribusiness professionals and the economy in Nebraska and beyond.

“It is critical that producers have decision-making information that is current, research-based, specific and holistic, and that they have appropriate tools and procedures to analyze that information,” said Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor for IANR. “The center will play a critical role in fulfilling that need.”

The center will focus concerted effort among social science, biological and engineering disciplines to provide the research and educational programs required to keep Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers financially healthy. It will begin operating by early summer..