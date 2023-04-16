Leaders from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska met with Panhandle community members for a roundtable on Thursday, April 13 at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

The roundtable was part of a statewide listening tour intended to provide the public an opportunity to share their thoughts and visions for the future of Nebraska, their communities and the state’s agriculture industry. Many administrators from UNL were present, including Mike Boehm, vice president and vice chancellor of agriculture and natural resources. Boehm explained the role that the people of Nebraska have to play in agricultural developments throughout the state.

“As we reflect on the first 50 years of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, we also want to look toward the future,” he said. “Nebraskans have a key role in framing IANR’s next chapter, and this listening tour is an important step in co-creating our shared future vision.”

Boehm shared plenty of information on developments taking place within the IANR, including a significant amount of budget cuts that have hit UNL as a whole.

“In the six years that I’ve been here, we’ve had three rounds of permanent budget cuts. The University of Nebraska in totality has seen about a $75 million reduction, and IANR with this last cut is now up to about $16 million,” he said. “The tough part about those permanent base budget reductions is that $16 million is permanent. That means this year, next year. So over a 10-year period, that’s $160 million less that is being moved into the institute to do what we need to do to help your operations be profitable and help your communities be successful and vibrant.”

Boehm said that such cuts are part of life, and that IANR staff would push up theit sleeves and keep moving forward. He put the numbers into perspective using an example of how they affect staffing, particularly for educators. According to Boehm, faculty across IANR had numbered above 300 in recent years and was on the rise, but now the number is receding.

“I think of it in terms of faculty. A typical average for a new assistant professor’s salary and benefits is around $100,000. So for every million that we reduce, that’s 10 professors, and that’s a tough spot,” he said.

Despite the budget reductions, Derek McLean, agricultural research division dean, had encouraging news to share regarding research budgets for agriculture, which remain a top priority at UNL.

“(Last year) We had a total in research expenditures of over $160 (million). Just to give you a concept, the total research expenditure for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is about $340 million. So the IANR is representing about 45-48% of the total research expenditure for the university. That’s the strength of IANR and the strength of our research,” he said

Boehm went on to hear and discuss some of the topics raised by Panhandle community members, including infrastructure related to beef production, the opportunity for Nebraska to get more heavily involved in fermentation, and the development of closer relationships with community colleges.

This last subject included the discussion of opinions that most Panhandle students who are interested in pursuing careers in agriculture are pulled away from Nebraska, sometimes to never return, by the lack of collegiate agricultural education programs in the area. Though he said little about specifically developing or deepening ties with Western Nebraska Community College, Boehm said that it will be important to integrate with similar institutions and create a system before competitors in other states do so.

“We need to be the best partner to the community colleges and the state colleges in the state,” he said. “We need to connect the dots. We need to get over our little turf wars and we need to find a way to do this right. If we can’t figure it out, our neighbors to the west or to the south will figure it out before we do.”