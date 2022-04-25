 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indian students go into the field to learn Nebraska agriculture

Indian students PHOTO GALLERY

India students from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology listen to Dipak Santra, the alternative crops specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, explain the importance of planting each pea seed precisely. Santra’s push planter allows the group to plant the seeds without having to do it by hand. Pictured from left to right: Krishna Lintas Behera, Soumya Swagatika Swain, Aurosish Behera, Adyasha Dash, Preeti Pallavi, Ananya Sahoo, Sunita Panigrahi, Aishwarya Sahoo, Dipak Santra, Subhadarsani Sahu and Sibani Padhy.

Ten interns from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology learned research planting techniques from University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension specialist Dipak Santra.

The eastern India students are the final group of interns arriving at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) to study American agriculture for two months. The program was initiated by Santra, a native of India, to provide relevant and high-quality educational experiences to students from agricultural universities in India. The exchange project is equally funded between the World Bank, an international financial institution, and the government of India.

Indian students PHOTO GALLERY

India students visiting Nebraska to learn American agriculture practices took turns operating the small-plot drill at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center research plots on April 19. Pictured from left to right: Soumya Swagatika Swain, Aishwarya Sahoo, Krishna Lintas Behera, Ananya Sahoo and Sunita Panigrahi.

The interns said they underwent a selection procedure and waited roughly six months to come to Nebraska to learn American agricultural practices and policies. For them, the English language is a compulsory subject.

“Video education is only in English and we study all subjects that way,” Aurosish Behera said.

The students hope to learn American agriculture technologies used in all aspects of the industry, including greenhouse or indoor cultivation, as well as the intricacies of agricultural policies.

Indian students PHOTO GALLERY

Extension Specialist, Dipak Santra, explains how the small-plot drill works to a group of agriculture interns from eastern India. The students experienced Santra’s research design process and planting the pea varieties. Pictured from left to right: Adyasha Dash, Preeti Pallavi, Aurosish Behera, Sibani Padhy, Subhadarsani Sahu and Dipak Santra.

“We want to go for the precision agriculture and different aspects of agriculture like extension, research, field work,” Aishwarya Sahoo said.

On April 19, Santra and the Indian students were at the small research plots south of PREC to plant pea seeds for two of his research projects. The first project was planted by a small-plot drill pulled by a tractor to test the yield outcome of yellow pea varieties. Santra said the peas were developed in Canada and North Dakota so it is important to find out how the varieties yield in the Panhandle climate.

The second project was planted precisely by Santra’s affectionately named “22nd century drill” or push planter. This trial will test 322 pea germplasm from the USDA-ARS genebank. His objective is to identify the best varieties tolerant to heat and dry conditions, and harvest those seeds to contribute to large-scale test in his pea breeding program for Nebraska.

“There is no pea breeding program in Nebraska so we have to depend on somebody else,” Santra said. “But that doesn’t mean they are the best variety for Nebraska, because they were never developed here. So I am trying to do that.”

The India interns experienced his research design process and gained hands-on knowledge of the pea variety planting process. They were able to attain a better understanding for the mechanical devices used to plant on small, precise plots.

“We learned about how the plots are designed, how blocking is done so that trials can be conducted,” Sunita Panigrahi said. “How many trials are different from the rest.”

Since arriving at PREC on March 30, the India students have already had a glimpse of American agriculture marketing, Nebraska water and weed management, Nebraska Extension, agriculture research and greenhouse hydroponics.

“We have learned about the marketing structure here, like how your grain marketing operates here,” Soumya Swagatika Swain said. “And we have had a brief idea about water management, as we went to the Yonts Water Conference.”

Behera said, “Everything that is in (America) won’t fit into the Indian structure, the Indian context. So we will see what can be applied in our country.”

Another student said, “We will try to find complements from what we are learning in America and try to take it from there.”

The student group represents Indian college students who intend to pursue further education to achieve careers in agriculture teaching, research, administration, business or policy in India.

A student said, “I’m wanting to take the ag policy from here, so that I can implement something into the system back home.”

The 10 interns are very excited to continue learning agricultural practices in Nebraska for the remainder of their two month stay. In addition to the extended time in America devoted to agriculture learning, the group does intend to fully experience American culture, Panhandle attractions and local food establishments.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

