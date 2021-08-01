International students make an impact at extension center

For several international students, the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff is the ideal place to continue their studies.
Particularly if those studies involve crops and farming.
“I come from a family that’s primarily agricultural ... so I’ve always had that experience of working at a farm,” senior Arnold Katende said.
Katende is on an internship from EARTH University in Costa Rica, although his home country is Uganda.
He said his studies abroad will help him improve the family’s production later on.
“I thought it would be a good idea to study agricultural sciences because I’d be able to manage the farm ... and we’d be able to produce even more food,” he said.
Such improvements would be beneficial in Uganda, with 75 percent of its GDP devoted to agriculture.
“The knowledge that I get (here) ... can be crucial, especially in my country,” Katende said.
Graduate student Santos Barrera came from a somewhat similar situation.
“I come from a farming family. I grew up in rural areas in Colombia and I was always driven by that,” he said.
Barrera, a University of Nebraska doctorate student, chose Nebraska and the PREC because it had exactly the type of research he was interested in: bean breeding.
Working under Dr. Carlos Urrea, he has interbred species of dry beans into around 400 cultivars to create crops that are more resistant to drought and heat.
The project has been in the works for years, he said.
The beans should prove resilient against a changing climate.
Meanwhile, Katende came to the PREC to study pest management.
Much of his current research focuses on testing various methods to trap the western bean cutworm.
He hopes to introduce some of the pest-catching technology to his home in Uganda, where farming is often viewed as more of a lifestyle than a business.
“If you can use the things locally available, I think that would be really rewarding,” Katende said. “It would allow people to change their perspective on agriculture in general.”
Katende and Barrera are just two of several international students at the extension center.
They don’t spend time in a classroom setting, though.
“What we do here, I guess you could call it experiential learning,” PREC interim director Jeffrey Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw also acts as supervisor for Katende and other entomology students.
“They’re primarily conducting research over the summer,” Bradshaw said. “Collecting data, setting up plots, and doing analysis.”
There are around three dozen students total at the extension center, and they can often be found literally in the field.
Both of the international students said they’d recommend studying abroad to others.
“I’d just like to encourage people to try new things,” Katende said. “Even if you don’t adapt well, you still learn.”
Barrera said the agriculture in Nebraska is on a much larger scale than back in Colombia.
“It’s a different environment, different culture, different view,” he said. “The farming here is huge.”
But he said he was appreciative Nebraska had the opportunities he was looking for.
“I’m glad the University is looking outside of Nebraska, and even the U.S., and bringing new talent to this place,” Barrera said.