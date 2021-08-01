International students make an impact at extension center

For several international students, the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff is the ideal place to continue their studies.

Particularly if those studies involve crops and farming.

“I come from a family that’s primarily agricultural ... so I’ve always had that experience of working at a farm,” senior Arnold Katende said.

Katende is on an internship from EARTH University in Costa Rica, although his home country is Uganda.

He said his studies abroad will help him improve the family’s production later on.

“I thought it would be a good idea to study agricultural sciences because I’d be able to manage the farm ... and we’d be able to produce even more food,” he said.

Such improvements would be beneficial in Uganda, with 75 percent of its GDP devoted to agriculture.

“The knowledge that I get (here) ... can be crucial, especially in my country,” Katende said.

Graduate student Santos Barrera came from a somewhat similar situation.

“I come from a farming family. I grew up in rural areas in Colombia and I was always driven by that,” he said.