Invasive Plants Watch List Priority: Absinth wormwood

If unnoticed, absinth wormwood is likely to spread seed that will move into pastures and rangelands throughout the state. Single plants on the state highways or county roads are likely the result of infested hay that has been hauled down those roads. Infestations typically spread from areas where contaminated hay was stored or fed. Seeds can remain viable in the soil for up to four years so be vigilant in checking previously infected areas to make sure seeds in the soil have not sprouted and established new plants.

Proper grazing management helps to maintain a healthy and vigorous grassland and reduces the likelihood of undesirable plant invasion. Prevent introducing invasive plants by verifying the source of hay and other materials brought on to your ranch. Feeding hay in dry lot settings can help condense weed seed spread.

During drought, road ditches and CRP acres are often opened for haying, however these areas are susceptible to invasive weeds. Be cautious when harvesting these acres or purchasing hay from unknown sources and be sure to understand where the hay was harvested. Purchasing hay certified as weed free by county weed superintendents prior to harvest is an option but can be more expensive. Contact your local weed superintendent about certifying your acres as weed free.