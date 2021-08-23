Irrigation season nears end

The 2021 irrigation season is coming to a close, with most districts shut down by early September. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation office in Casper, Wyo., has announced the lowering of Guernsey Reservoir will begin in late August.
According to the Bureau, Guernsey Reservoir levels will be maintained at normal summer levels through Sunday, Aug. 22. It will then be lowered to an approximate elevation of 4,400 feet by late Friday, Aug. 27, and held over the weekend. The draw down will continue Aug. 30 to accommodate work that will be done on the Guernsey Powerplant intake gate over the winter. It will remain empty until March 2022.
The draw down is coordinated with the end of the 2021 irrigation season. Producers on the Goshen Irrigation District, Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation District and the Pathfinder Irrigation District, as well as smaller districts along the North Platte River, will shut down operations in late August and early September.
According to Rob Posten, manager of the Goshen Irrigation District in Torrington, the district will shut down Sept. 1, with deliveries ended by Sept. 3-4.
“We’re shooting for September 1,” he said Friday. “We had 1,400 cfs, only 100 feet short of normal. It was a pretty good year.”
Scott Hort, assistant manager at the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation District, echoed Posten’s upbeat attitude toward the season.
“We did really well this year,” Hort said. “Tunnel 2 was no problem.”
District users put 1,400 cfs to good use, Hort said, noting that last year they had only 1,200 cfs. He added that they started the season with 75 percent of the normal flow and is ending with 90 percent going through the head gate.
Satisfaction with the 2021 irrigation season was repeated by Dennis Strauch, manager of the Pathfinder Irrigation District that runs along the north side of the North Platte River.
Pathfinder producers will begin reducing water usage on Sept. 6, but growers are satisfied with the season, according to Strauch.
“Twenty inches was allocated this season,” Strauch said, noting that not all was used. “If we get to September 1, we’ll be fine. There’s not a lot left in the bucket, but we’ll have some carry over.”
According to the Bureau, Guernsey Reservoir will remain empty, and any inflows will be bypassed downstream until the work on the intake gate is completed in March 2022, when the reservoir will begin to refill.