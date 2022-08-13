Jack’s Insights: 2023 Farm Bill – What to Watch For

Nicole Heldt Reporter Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com. Follow Nicole Heldt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I will begin this month’s Jack’s Insights with a disclaimer about the column’s title – the 2023 Farm Bill. I do not claim to be an expert in Farm Bill subject-matter beyond the basics that I term “Farm Bill 101.”

If you want more details and specifics on the Farm Bill, those questions could be directed to Jessica Groskopf at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center here in Scottsbluff. She is a reliable source of information associated with ag economics and ag policy.

I recently recognized the next Farm Bill will be constructed in 2023. I’m certain the 2023 Farm Bill’s development has already begun at the federal level in Washington. So, I decided to address a few items around this topic. I will begin with some background and history of Farm Bill legislation.

Since the 1930s, there have been 18 Farm Bills enacted by Congress. The first Farm Bill, known formally as the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, was a part of the New Deal under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The concepts and need for this legislation began with President Herbert Hoover who preceded Roosevelt. The primary stimulus for this legislation was the drop in U.S. crop prices after World War I and the effects of both the Dust Bowl and Great Depression during the “Dirty ‘30s.”

The initial purpose of the 1933 Farm Bill was to create programs to reduce surplus and raise crop prices. Price control and other forms of support for farmers continued to be one of the main functions of the Farm Bill in years to follow. A few years after the 1933 Act, two additional laws were enacted designed to address the ecological crisis of soil erosion. These acts established the Soil Conservation Service for the purpose to develop preventative measures against soil erosion. Farmers were compensated for planting soil supporting crops such as soybeans and reducing production of crops that contributed to soil erosion.

From the initial passage of the first Farm Bill, through the intervening years to today, providing food security by supporting farmers has been a primary purpose of the Farm Bill. Over time, Farm Bills have been used to authorize a variety of programs to support farm income, though the nature of agricultural commodity support varies depending on prevailing economic policy.

So, what to watch for in 2023? A website at AgAmerica.com has a webpage titled, “What to Expect for the 2023 Farm Bill” with a recent update of July 1, 2022.

The following is an introduction shown on this webpage: The 2023 Farm Bill comes at a time when farmers are facing inflated input costs, supply bottlenecks and shortages, and an increasing number of severe weather events. The historic trend of zero-base budgeting in past Farm Bills suggests that the allocation of funds will be no small task as lawmakers sift through competing priorities.

AgAmerica’s economists John Penson and Cliff Shelton have been monitoring congressional hearings and legislative developments related to the 2023 Farm Bill … the key issues breeding the most contention in the Farm Bill debate and provide policy considerations for each major Farm Bill title — Commodities, Conservation, Crop Insurance, and Nutrition — these titles account for 99 percent of total Farm Bill funding.

This group (AgAmerica.com) lists five topics to watch as the 2023 Farm Bill legislation develops. They are: 1. Commodity Program Reference Prices; 2. Climate-Smart and Conservation; 3. Research and Technical Assistance; 4. Rural Infrastructure Development; and 5. Food Distribution and Affordability. More detail and commentary can be found at AgAmerica.com.

An additional source of information on the 2023 Farm Bill planning process was presented by the University of Nebraska in a webinar on Jan. 20 titled: “Farm Program Details, Decisions, and Directions.” This webinar can still be viewed on UNL’s CropWatch site at: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/farm-program-details-decisions-and-directions-webinar.

The key organizer of this webinar was Brad Lubben, Extension Associate Professor, Ag Policy Specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics in Lincoln. Lubben can be reached by email at blubben2@unl.edu for a current update of the 2023 Farm Bill.

Every five years a Farm Bill is passed to address evolving topics related to agriculture. Many of these topics have and will impact decision making at the farm and ranch level. I encourage you to tune in to the chatter as the 2023 Farm Bill takes shape.

For now, have a good month, stay cool if you can and enjoy the great industry, we call agriculture.