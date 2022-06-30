Jack’s Insights: Corn, a plant with many benefits

Have you ever stopped to think about the impact corn has on our lives? Not only in the North Platte Valley and Panhandle Region we call home, but across the nation and even the world. This impact came to mind recently as I drove across the valley and saw all the corn fields coming to life as the crop emerged for another year. The amazing corn plant is used so many ways in our lives today.

On the web page of the Nebraska Corn Board, there is a brief overview of the early development of the corn plant as we now know it. I quote from that website:

“Corn was first domesticated by native peoples in southern Mexico about 10,000 years ago. Modern corn is believed to have been derived from … a wild grass. Its culture had spread as far north as southern Maine by the time of European settlement of North America, and Native Americans taught European colonists to grow the indigenous grains. Since its introduction into Europe by Christopher Columbus and other explorers and colonizers, corn has spread to all areas of the world suitable to its cultivation. It is grown from 58° N latitude in Canada and Russia to 40° S latitude in South America. There is a corn crop maturing somewhere in the world nearly every month of the year. It is the most important crop in the United States and is a staple food in many places.”

Early colonizers in America grew incredibly old varieties of corn, and since that time, plant geneticists have used traditional plant breeding and selection techniques to develop a myriad of varieties with a wide range of adaptation. In recent years additional genetic technologies have enhanced the productivity in remarkable ways. Whether it is sweet corn that we all look forward to enjoying as corn-on-the-cob in late summer, corn flakes to enjoy for breakfast, popcorn you eat at the theater or grain corn that is a staple feed ingredient for livestock, the impact and uses of this plant are phenomenal.

Information from the Nebraska Corn Board website further describes where and how Nebraska corn is used. I again quote from this site:

“Livestock is one of the corn grower’s most important customers, consuming more than 41 percent of all U.S. corn, including the supply of distiller’s grains, which are produced by corn ethanol plants. In Nebraska, livestock production is the engine that powers the state’s economy. It is a more than $7.5 billion industry that is fundamental to the well-being of Nebraska – and contributes in some way to the financial health of every Nebraskan. About 16 percent of Nebraska’s corn crop is fed to livestock within Nebraska, with the bulk of that (more than 70 percent) going to beef cattle. In total, about 40 percent of the corn grown in Nebraska is fed to livestock somewhere in the United States or around the world.

Another major user of corn is ethanol – one-third of every bushel used in ethanol production comes back as distillers’ grain, an outstanding feed ingredient for livestock. Nebraska ethanol plants only use the starch portion of the kernel, returning the other components to the livestock industries as a high protein feed ingredient.”

Nebraska has more than 5,000 feedyards, many of which are located in the Panhandle region of the state and make a sizeable portion of the economy of western Nebraska. This impact is made both from the production of corn by farmers and the consumption of corn by cattle, and to a lesser extent, other livestock species like sheep and goats, swine, and poultry.

To further describe the impact of corn in the state and nation, the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates that corn is the primary U.S. feed grain, accounting for more than 95 percent of total feed grain production and use. More than 90 million acres of land [in the United States] are planted to corn, with the majority of the crop grown in the Heartland region. Most of the crop is used as the main energy ingredient in livestock feed, and corn is also processed into a multitude of food and industrial products including starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverage and industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol. The United States is a major player in the world corn trade market, with between 10 and 20 percent of its corn crop exported to other countries.

I could go on about the merits of the corn plant, but limits of column space prevent more details. However, I will conclude with one additional attribute of the corn plant that, as one who spent most of his career with beef cow-calf segment, provides a significant contribution. Corn stalk grazing provides a tremendous benefit to the beef industry in western Nebraska and other mid-west regions where corn is grown. The soil type and climate of our region offer a low-cost resource for wintering cows from the time of calf weaning in the Fall to calving time in the Spring.

It is difficult for me to know who actually reads my “Jack’s Insights” column, maybe no one, but perhaps a portion of the readers live in town, rather than on a farm or ranch. If you fit this category, here’s an invitation, even an assignment for you. Pick out a corn field near town (and there are many to choose from) and watch the corn crop develop through the coming months. See if it meets the historical goal to be “knee high by the 4th of July.” Watch it during the tasseling and ear growth phases. See it as it matures, dries down and is harvested. Then watch when cows are turned in and grazing of corn stalks begins. If you don’t already, I think this experience will give you a great appreciation for the contribution of the corn plant to this region – and beyond.

Have a great month, enjoy some time with your family, stay safe and I will see you next month.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

