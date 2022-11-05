JACK’S INSIGHTS: Passing the torch

Nicole Heldt Reporter Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com. Follow Nicole Heldt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the start of the 1936 Summer Olympics held in Berlin, Germany, the ceremonial relay of the Olympic flame began by carrying the torch from Olympia, Greece, to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. This relay has continued with each Olympic Games and consists of passing the torch from one carrier to the next from the beginning spot in Greece to the ending spot at the location of the current Games. The Olympic flame is a symbol of continuity between past and present. Since 1936, the Olympic torch has been used to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony and continues to burn throughout the Games, until it is extinguished during the closing ceremony.

Beginning in August 2014 and continuing during the years I served as director of the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension District and Center, I have contributed a monthly article to the Star-Herald. Writing on a regular basis as director provided an update to constituents about what was happening at the center and the university in general. Thus, “Jack’s Insights” was born. I coined this name with the thought that not only would I report happenings and events at the center and extension district, but I would also include my perspectives and insights as commentary.

I retired from UNL in August 2020 after six years in the role as director. A few weeks after my retirement, I was at Regional West for an x-ray. The kind technician who was doing the x-ray commented on how she enjoyed reading “Jack’s Insights” in the Star-Herald. I thanked her but did not mention that since I was retiring from UNL, “Jack’s Insights” was not scheduled to continue. However, after discussions with the Star-Herald, it was determined to continue to include the column with the Farm and Ranch section on the first Sunday of each month until a new director was hired at the Panhandle center. So, for the past two years and three months I have continued writing this monthly column – and I have enjoyed doing so.

The University of Nebraska recently hired John Westra as the new director of the UNL Panhandle center here in Scottsbluff. In somewhat the same way as the Olympic torch is mentioned above, I am now passing the torch for “Jack’s Insights” to John. Undoubtedly, John will rename this monthly column, but having this forum will enable him to provide a regular update to constituents about what is happening at the center and the university in general.

It has indeed been my pleasure to write this column over the more than eight years since it began. In some ways, I am sad for it to end, yet I realize it is important for me to pass the torch and provide the opportunity for readers to get acquainted with Dr. Westra, and for him to take the torch and continue forward as he leads the Panhandle center.

The end of writing “Jack’s Insights” does not mean the end of my time in the Panhandle. Robynn and I are both looking to the next chapters of our lives. We really do not have a solid plan right now, but we hope to serve a church mission sometime in the coming years. Senior missions generally are for 18-24 months and could be anywhere in the world. Maybe an African village needs an Extension beef cattle specialist and an English teacher. Who knows. But we always seem to fill our lives with more projects than we have time for. I doubt it will change anytime soon.

Thanks for this opportunity. The Nebraska Panhandle is such a wonderful place to be, I am always telling my wife as we travel through the state, “We are feeding the world.”

Perhaps there may even be an encore of “Jack’s Insights” show up in the Star-Herald occasionally. In the meantime, I can still be reached by email at jwhittier2@unl.edu. I end with the immortal words of Dr. Spock: “Live long and prosper”, and Bob Hope’s renowned tag line: “Thanks for the memories.”