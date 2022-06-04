Jack’s Insights: Thomas Jefferson, the agriculturalist

A few weeks ago, Robynn and I, along with my four siblings and their spouses, went to Washington, D.C., our nation’s capital, for a vacation to see the sites and enjoy the history.

One of the highlights for me was our visit to the Jefferson Memorial. As I stood in the rotunda of the memorial looking at the large statue of Thomas Jefferson, I was impressed with the contribution Jefferson made to this country. He and other wise men of our Founding Fathers were raised up to establish the wonderful country we know as America. Even with all the challenges facing our nation and world, America remains an incredible place to live and work.

Jefferson’s contributions were not only to the independence and governing system we enjoy in America today, I also appreciate the love Jefferson had for agriculture. In a letter written to a British agricultural writer named Arthur Young, Jefferson said, “Agriculture has ever been amongst the most favorite amusements of my life.” Further, one writer (Thomas Donald in 1889), went so far as to say that if “Mr. Jefferson had done nothing else save to aid man’s knowledge of agriculture, he would have been a benefactor.”

Thomas Jefferson was also the primary driver to facilitate the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 from France which added over 800,000 square miles to our expanding nation. Much of this acquired land has been developed into the “breadbasket of the nation” — and in fact, for much of the world. I think Mr. Jefferson would be pleased to see the many advancements in agriculture that have evolved over the 219 years since these 800,000 plus square miles were added to the United States.

The North Platte Valley where we live was part of that 800,000 square mile addition and has certainly become an important generator of agricultural goods and services. The early visionaries in the Nebraska Panhandle recognized the opportunity to harness the water resource of the North Platte River and develop an incomparable canal system for irrigation. This enabled cropping systems and corresponding animal production systems to develop and flourish and expand to this day.

Along with the natural resources of land and water in this valley, another key resource developed in tandem — the human resource. It has been said that farmers and cattlemen are the life blood of the economy and I certainly do not have any argument with this statement. During the eight years we have been residents of this valley, we have met many incredible, caring, hardworking people. We also see the next generation of agriculturalists ready to carry on the traditions of their progenitors in the Panhandle.

I recall words spoken by Paul Harvey to the Future Farmers of American convention in Kansas City in 1978 titled “So God Made a Farmer.” This masterpiece speech was later made even more popular when Ram Trucks used it in their Super Bowl XLVII commercial. If you haven’t read or heard this speech lately, pull it up on your phone and read it, or listen to it again on YouTube.

In my opinion, it truly represents the qualities of those we call farmer and agriculturalists. I think you will agree.

Since I began with reference to Thomas Jefferson, I will end with a quote credited to him, he believed that “those who labor in the earth are the chosen people of God.”

I could not concur more fully.

Have a good month – enjoy the summer.