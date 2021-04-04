JACK’S INSIGHTS: What a wonderful world

• As I turned the corner from 27th Street north onto 12th Avenue, I thought I heard a distant, familiar sound. As I listened more carefully and looked up, I realized the sound I was hearing was a flock of Sandhill Cranes flying directly overhead. I stopped and watched this V-shaped formation of about 60 or so of these large birds gliding northwest. The sight and the sound brought back memories of Robynn and I’s early days in Nebraska, learning about and watching the spring migration of the cranes converging on the Platte River near Grand Island, as they migrate north to their nesting grounds. It also brought back a memory from many years previous when a pair of these birds had apparently decided they did not want to follow the crowd and spent most of the summer in the marshy area of my family’s field in northeastern Utah. At first, we had no idea what they were, but soon their distinctive call was recognized by our local county agent and a check of our Encyclopedia Britannica introduced me to this very interesting bird. Remember, this was pre-internet and cell phone days when reference encyclopedias were our go-to source of information.