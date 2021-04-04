JACK’S INSIGHTS: What a wonderful world

Each month as I contemplate a topic for “Jack’s Insights” I strive to develop a theme I feel will be interesting, informative, and even inspirational to read. Some months this comes more easily than others. My insight’s motivation for this month occurred Monday on my morning 1.5-mile walk from our home on a loop around the neighborhood and WNCC. As I began my walk, I noticed the beautiful full moon in the early morning sky. This time of year, I typically walk the loop in a counterclockwise direction, so I am walking east along 27th Street to enjoy the sunrise as I pass WNCC. However, on Monday, I deliberately walked the loop clockwise so I could observe the splendor of the morning “moonset” in the west. As I turned the corner from 17th Avenue to 27th Street and saw the amazing full moon hanging in the western sky, many thoughts and feelings came into my mind. Here are a few of those:
• A stanza of Louie Armstrong singing What a Wonderful World. “…I see skies of blue and clouds of white, the bright blessed day, the dark sacred night, and I think to myself, what a wonderful world”.
• I could see the mottled detail of the moon’s surface and remembered July 20, 1969, when I, as a 14-year-old boy, watched on our black-and-white TV as Neil Armstrong took the first step on that moon surface and said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
• I thought of the Farmer’s Almanac section on planting by the sign of the moon, and even though I have not personally followed this closely, I know that many gardeners and farmers always check the moon’s phase when making decisions about planting and harvesting, best days to wean and castrate animals, and even when to build fences.
• I noticed the tinge of green in the neighborhood lawns as I walked and felt the assurance that once again the marvels of biology were taking place as daylength extended, soil temperature increased, and plants begin their photosynthesis to produce both beauty and sustenance for me, all men and women, and animal life.
• I thought of the regional farmers who are making the final tweaks to their planting and cultivating equipment, anxious to begin their summer stewardship of the land and the miracle of plant biology.
• I thought of driving by a cornfield recently where an impressive set of cows were gleaning their last few days of cornstalk grazing before being moved to a pasture where they would soon begin to deliver calves, and how that marvelous annual cycle of animal physiology takes place.
• I thought of a morning, just 14 days previous, when a kind neighbor and I had spent the morning with our snowblowers serving others by clearing walks and driveways in our neighborhood from the most severe blizzard this past winter. How quickly those intervening days of sunshine have changed the landscape.
• As I turned the corner from 27th Street north onto 12th Avenue, I thought I heard a distant, familiar sound. As I listened more carefully and looked up, I realized the sound I was hearing was a flock of Sandhill Cranes flying directly overhead. I stopped and watched this V-shaped formation of about 60 or so of these large birds gliding northwest. The sight and the sound brought back memories of Robynn and I’s early days in Nebraska, learning about and watching the spring migration of the cranes converging on the Platte River near Grand Island, as they migrate north to their nesting grounds. It also brought back a memory from many years previous when a pair of these birds had apparently decided they did not want to follow the crowd and spent most of the summer in the marshy area of my family’s field in northeastern Utah. At first, we had no idea what they were, but soon their distinctive call was recognized by our local county agent and a check of our Encyclopedia Britannica introduced me to this very interesting bird. Remember, this was pre-internet and cell phone days when reference encyclopedias were our go-to source of information.
• Speaking of the cranes, I can’t resist a tired joke I thought of as I watched the cranes fly overhead with one branch of the V longer than the other: “You know why one side of the V is longer than the other, don’t you? … more cranes!”
• The tumult of the current political, racial, gender and disease stresses of world seemed to subside as I enjoyed a final glance at that beautiful full moon in the morning sky of our wonderful world on Monday.
• As I returned home and pondered on my morning walk, I fired up my computer to quickly and easily refresh my memory of the words Louie Armstrong sings in “What a Wonderful World.” I read the fifth stanza: “…I hear babies cry, I watch them grow, they’ll learn much more, than I’ll ever know…” I again thought of the giant leap for mankind that took place in 1969 which was likely a key impetus for the technology boom that has brought so many discoveries into our lives since then.
Finally, as I write this, I also realize many of you will be reading this column on Easter Morning, the day the Christian world celebrates and reverences the resurrection of Our Savior Jesus Christ … it truly is a Wonderful World. Thanks to the blessings of creation and salvation made possible by the gift of a loving Heavenly Father of His Son, that I benefit from each day in this wonderful world. Have a good month and enjoy this wonderful world and wonderful time of the year.