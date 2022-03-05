JACK WHITTIER: How Do You Get Your Ag News?

Last week Dave Ostdiek retired from his role as Communications Specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PHREC). The above title for this month’s article is a lead-in to my salute to Dave for a job well done. I predict that at least a portion of the Ag News you get has come for Dave’s news releases. In fact, based on Dave’s routine and cooperation with the Star-Herald, I am certain that you will see his work on the pages of today’s edition of the paper while reading this column.

Soon after I arrived as Director of PHREC in June 2014, Dave introduced me to Brad Staman, Star-Herald editor. Both suggested I write a regular column for the paper as a way to spread the word about what was going on at the Center. Thus began “Jack’s Insights” as a component of the weekly Farm and Ranch section of the paper. When I retired, I continued writing. I suppose if the university ever hires a permanent director again at the Center, I will likely pass the torch to that person. However, without Dave there to edit and provide suggestions, this column may take different direction. In the meantime, you’re stuck with me as the author – besides, the name of the column would probably need to change, since the likelihood of another Jack in that role is slim.

Dave has been the lifeblood conduit between UNL and the Panhandle region for ag news, and he has done a fine job of it. Dave never made me, or any of the others at the Center, feel like we were putting him out for any of his help with matters related to communications. You always saw Dave setting up and coordinating sound and audio-visual equipment at extension meetings and field days. He made sure those present could see and hear what was presented. He was a real workhorse in his role.

Reflecting back to the title of this month’s column, I will mention an additional source where I get my Ag news. I have a routine of arising early and walking my regular 1.5 mile loop from our home down around WNCC and back. This takes about 30 minutes and I enjoy seeing the morning break as the sun rises in the east. By the way, I hope you have seen the beautiful sunrises we have had the past few days; you ought to be up early to enjoy it if you have not seen it.

After my walk, I go to my basement for a few stretching exercises as I watch Clinton Griffiths on the morning installment of AgDay. I do this to get an update on what’s happening with prices, weather, and other news as it relates to agriculture. These few minutes watching AgDay help keep me updated on developments surrounding our amazing industry we call agriculture. I’m also grateful for the invention of the DVR so I can fast-forward through the non-news portions of AgDay. This allows me to eliminate watching the repetitive advertisements of Joe Namath trying to sell me yet another Medicare supplement.

Today’s technology-saturated world provides constant access to all kinds of news and information. It is likely that you are also relying on your phone, computer, or radio to get your Ag news. As you do so, I encourage you to not overlook the newspaper and recall one of the great people, like Dave Ostdiek, who have been assembling the news releases over the years.

Dave, best of luck to you in your retirement. I know that you and Tammie also walk regularly, because I frequently see their smiling faces and happy countenances as they walk briskly side-by-side around the neighborhood. I’m sure you will keep that up. I also know you will enjoy more time for bike riding and honing your music skills. Dave, thanks for the memories!