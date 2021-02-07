JACK'S INSIGHTS: Beef Production Without Cows?

So, what were the results? I realize that not all who read this column will be very conversant in each of the descriptions of the results, and of course, there are many other details and considerations involved in a beef production system like this one, but here are the outcomes:

• Pregnancy rate at 30 days after fixed-time AI with sexed semen was 51% and 93% after all breeding opportunities.

• With the AHNC system, 61% of females replaced themselves with a heifer. Additional yearling heifers to each cohort from other sources were added as needed to maintain approximately 50 females in the system.

• During finishing, average daily gain was 4.2 pounds per day with dry matter intake of 32.8 pounds per day.

• Carcasses averaged 810 pounds, 20% of the carcasses were classified C maturity as evaluated by dentition, and 62.4% graded USDA Choice. Average yield grade was 2.6. There was no difference in sheer force values between A and B maturity vs C maturity carcasses.

• The overall conclusion by the authors was the AHNC beef production system can effectively produce female calves and quality carcasses for harvest.