JACK'S INSIGHTS: Community caring

There is something special, perhaps unique, in rural and youth livestock communities. They have a special attribute of caring. Perhaps this grows out of competition with one another at the county fair, or school sports – or maybe it is just part of character of these people. Perhaps it comes from seeing a neighbor in need and helping them get the cows back in when the fence is down; or in a time of need when a tragedy comes or when a death occurs.

In a time when turmoil and chaos seem to pervade the morning news, and our pandemic seems it will never end, it is uplifting to know this caring still exists. Robynn and I witnessed this caring community spirit recently when we learned of the death of a comparatively young father we knew from our time in northern Colorado. This father of four died in an automobile accident. Apparently he had a heart attack while driving, which then caused the crash. Let me tell you more about what happened next.

Three of the four children had market goats entered in the county fair scheduled to be shown 5 days after their father’s death. The fourth child, the eldest son, is currently serving a church mission in Africa. The family held a family council and determined that they would not do any memorial planning until after the county fair concluded. The children had a responsibility to continue at the fair and they were committed to following through with that duty. During the family council, it was also determined that the missionary son in Africa would stay there and continue fulfilling the duties he had committed to. He was able later to participate in the memorial service via Zoom technology.

With this background, let me now share one aspect of the spirit of community caring that took place. The family lives on the outskirts of a community in northern Colorado. Although the community has grown in population from its rural roots, the caring attribute continues to exist. Additionally, the youth livestock community opened their arms even wider to comfort and provide support to the family during this time of need.

Here’s evidence of that caring from both community groups:

The market goats were shown at the county fair as scheduled, and the following day the youth livestock sale took place. When the first child brought their goat into the sale arena, the final bid was $24,000. The second child’s goat followed later in the sale and the final bid was another $24,000. When the last goat was brought in, the communities of rural folks and youth livestock friends continued their caring by bidding the goat to $36,000 — certainly, a tribute to the community and their high regard for this family.

Now, I realize that caring involves much more than money. However, this example illustrates to me the type of support that occurs when friends, families and communities recognize a need and step forward to help. This is also an example of goodness that is needed so badly in our time of turmoil and chaos. Elements of our society that seem to pervade much of what we hear in today’s media and in our daily lives.

I am certain there are many other similar stories across rural America that could be told which illustrate this virtue of community caring. I am aware of two other somewhat similar stories that have occurred in our extended region in just the past 10 months. I will not elaborate on these here. Additionally, I am sure many of you who are reading this article today are also aware of such acts of kindness and caring in your communities. The Bible speaks of this community caring spirit with the words from Matthew 25:40: “And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

It is great to be part of communities, both geographical and interest communities, where caring is simply engrained in the DNA of the group. So, don’t let the chaos overwhelm you, and keep up the community caring.

Have a good month as we watch summer turn to fall.