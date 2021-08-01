Robynn and I recently returned from attending the national meeting of the American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) in Louisville, Kentucky. ASAS is a scientific society for university and industry professionals with a mission to “foster the discovery, sharing and application of scientific knowledge for the responsible use of animals to enhance human life and well-being.” I have enjoyed and appreciated participating in ASAS throughout my career, beginning in graduate school days in the early 1980s.
JACK'S INSIGHTS: From the ASAS
Jack Whittier
One of the symposia presentations I attended was entitled “Midwest Cattle Feeding Over the Past 40 Years” by Dan Loy, Extension Beef Specialist from Iowa State University. Since cattle feeding and its supporting segments (e.g., crop production, animal health, consulting nutritionists, trucking, financing, etc.) are key components of the Panhandle economy, I thought a brief overview of Dr. Loy’s presentation would be in order as an insight this month. Dr. Loy did an excellent job of providing an overview of developments and changes that have taken place in the feeding cattle industry and in academia during his career. He categorized his presentation into three primary topics: 1) technology advancements (adoption); 2) black-swan events (reaction); and 3) potential disruptive technologies on the horizon (future).
Technology advancements listed included the convergence of mathematical growth models with microcomputers. This advancement provided tools for cattle feeders to predict animal performance and nutritional value of various feeds using what is called the Net Energy System. Without sounding too academic, this system separates the nutrient requirements for animal body maintenance from those of body weight gain during both the growing and finishing phases, and expresses a net energy value of the feed for those two functions. This facilitated a major step in better managing feed efficiency and therefore cost of feeding cattle.
A second major advancement, particularly in the Midwest, came with the use of coproducts from distillation of corn to produce ethanol. The primary products from this distillation are the ethanol used by the petroleum industry and the distiller’s grain coproducts used as a feed ingredient for cattle. Dr. Loy reported that 1990s feedlot rations moved from 80 percent corn and no ethanol coproducts, to 50 percent corn and 35 percent ethanol co-products in 2000s feedlot rations. This resulted in a decrease in starch from 60 percent to 35 percent, thus reducing the risk of acidosis, a condition where the pH level in the rumen (stomach) of the animal is low (i.e., acidic), which causes animal distress and poor performance when not carefully managed. The advent of ethanol production has been a boon for both corn producers and cattle feeders.
Dr. Loy then referred to two “black swan” events that drastically disrupted cattle feeding and marketing. The theory of black swan events is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise and has a major effect on an industry or system. He listed the discovery of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE – aka Mad Cow Disease) in the United States, when meat from a dairy cow (the cow that stole Christmas) was sent into the human food chain just before Christmas in 2003. The tissue tests of the live cow did not show BSE; however, when the official diagnosis was made, a meat recall was issued and the immediate response from the public was to stop buying beef. However, improvements were quickly made in practices throughout the cattle and food industries to assure food safety, and beef consumption rebounded accordingly.
The second black swan event occurred more recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the shutdown of beef-processing plants to avoid close contact between plant workers. The impact was that fed-cattle harvesting was essentially halted for a period of time while controls and worker-safety measures were implemented, and understanding and management of the virus improved.
Looking to future changes that will likely occur in the cattle feeding industry, Dr. Loy noted precision technologies, smart sensors and artificial intelligence may further automate feed milling and delivery, as well as robotic systems for cattle handling. Certainly, genomic and DNA technologies have and will continue to improve animal performance and carcass quality.
In summary, it has been said that the only constant in life is change, and change is inevitable in all biological and mechanical systems. Undoubtedly such changes will be meant to improve efficiency and profitability of the entire beef industry and its associated segments, while enhancing the nutritional aspects and eating experience from beef.
As a side note, not all of my time in Louisville was spent in scientific meetings, as we managed to squeeze in a couple of “bucket list” experiences. The first was to visit Churchill Downs, where the Kentucky Derby takes place the first Saturday in May every year – I loved the museum display of the great horse Secretariat, the Triple Crown winner in 1973, the year I graduated from high school. We also spent some time at the Louisville Slugger baseball bat factory, where I reminisced about my time as first baseman on our community little-league team and high school baseball team.