JACK'S INSIGHTS: From the ASAS

A second major advancement, particularly in the Midwest, came with the use of coproducts from distillation of corn to produce ethanol. The primary products from this distillation are the ethanol used by the petroleum industry and the distiller’s grain coproducts used as a feed ingredient for cattle. Dr. Loy reported that 1990s feedlot rations moved from 80 percent corn and no ethanol coproducts, to 50 percent corn and 35 percent ethanol co-products in 2000s feedlot rations. This resulted in a decrease in starch from 60 percent to 35 percent, thus reducing the risk of acidosis, a condition where the pH level in the rumen (stomach) of the animal is low (i.e., acidic), which causes animal distress and poor performance when not carefully managed. The advent of ethanol production has been a boon for both corn producers and cattle feeders.

Dr. Loy then referred to two “black swan” events that drastically disrupted cattle feeding and marketing. The theory of black swan events is a metaphor that describes an event that comes as a surprise and has a major effect on an industry or system. He listed the discovery of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE – aka Mad Cow Disease) in the United States, when meat from a dairy cow (the cow that stole Christmas) was sent into the human food chain just before Christmas in 2003. The tissue tests of the live cow did not show BSE; however, when the official diagnosis was made, a meat recall was issued and the immediate response from the public was to stop buying beef. However, improvements were quickly made in practices throughout the cattle and food industries to assure food safety, and beef consumption rebounded accordingly.