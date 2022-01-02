JACK'S INSIGHTS: Goals

Welcome to 2022! After much celebration with family and friends as we commemorated the birth of Christ the past several weeks, I now turn to the year ahead and look back at my goals from 2021. I asked myself, “How did I do?” So, I looked back in my personal journal at my entry on January 1, 2021. Here’s what I found. Of the 10 goals I set, I accomplished four of them, two of them about halfway, and failed to accomplish four of them.
So, my batting average is slightly under 50%. Now, I could look back and realize I failed 50% of the time. Or, more optimistically could say, “Wow, nice work Jack. You set some lofty goals a year ago and did good work on half of them. Let’s see how you can improve in 2022.
Since a new year is often a time of reflection and a chance to start over, many of us will set out to develop some goals for the year ahead. Things we want to accomplish or get better at. Your goals may include personal traits or characteristics you want to improve. Or the goals may be work or farm related.
Perhaps a goal to increase yield of your crops or someway decrease costs to increase profits. Or, if you have cattle, your goal may be to buy a bull that will improve your calf weaning weight or feedlot performance while improving the reproductive performance of your heifers at the same time.
This week I read an article that referenced an author named Angela Duckworth which made me think about goal setting. Angela Duckworth is the founder and CEO of Character Lab, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help children thrive. She is also a Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She noted “enthusiasm is common. Endurance is rare.” This statement caused me to look back at my 50% batting average with my 2021 goals and realize that my enthusiasm was high when I penned my goals on January 1st, but my endurance wavered as the year progressed.
Dr. Duckworth went on to say, “Fortunate indeed are those who have a top-level goal so consequential to the world that is imbues (i.e., saturates) everything they do, with significance, no matter how small or tedious.” She illustrated this principle with a parable of the bricklayers.
In the parable, three bricklayers are asked, “What are you doing?” The first says, “I am laying bricks.” The second says, “I am building a church.” And the third says, “I’m building the house of God.”
The parable concludes: “The first bricklayer has a job. The second has a career. The third has a calling.”
So, as I – and perhaps you as well – set some goals we plan to accomplish in 2022, we should look back and evaluate how we can improve our endurance, and not be too critical of ourselves. Rather, we should consider ways we can better understand what our calling may be and move forward with both enthusiasm and endurance.
One of my hopes for 2022 is that each of you will be successful in identifying your particular calling and strive to accomplish some of your goals over the coming twelve months. For me, my goal is to improve my batting average in my own life’s goals. That’s Jack’s insight for now. Have a good month; perhaps we will even get some much-needed snow.