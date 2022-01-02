JACK'S INSIGHTS: Goals

This week I read an article that referenced an author named Angela Duckworth which made me think about goal setting. Angela Duckworth is the founder and CEO of Character Lab, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help children thrive. She is also a Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She noted “enthusiasm is common. Endurance is rare.” This statement caused me to look back at my 50% batting average with my 2021 goals and realize that my enthusiasm was high when I penned my goals on January 1st, but my endurance wavered as the year progressed.

Dr. Duckworth went on to say, “Fortunate indeed are those who have a top-level goal so consequential to the world that is imbues (i.e., saturates) everything they do, with significance, no matter how small or tedious.” She illustrated this principle with a parable of the bricklayers.

In the parable, three bricklayers are asked, “What are you doing?” The first says, “I am laying bricks.” The second says, “I am building a church.” And the third says, “I’m building the house of God.”

The parable concludes: “The first bricklayer has a job. The second has a career. The third has a calling.”