JACK'S INSIGHTS: Looking at the Sheep and Wool Industry in Western Nebraska

During the recent afternoon of Memorial Day at our son’s home in Colorado, I stole away, after helping wrangle five ambitious grandchildren, for a short nap and cuddled under a warm, all-wool blanket on the couch. When we returned to Scottsbluff, later that evening, I picked up a weekly newspaper from my home state of Utah (Deseret News Weekly, Agricultural Section, May 8, 2021) and to my surprise saw a half-page photo of a sheep-shearing crew working through a band of ewes from my home county of Morgan, Utah. The title of the newspaper article was, “Here’s how America’s only wool testing lab is helping save the planet”. This newspaper article had some new and recent insights for me into sheep and wool segment of the livestock industry. These events also brought back a flood of memories of my own encounters with the range sheep and wool industries of the Western United States.

There are several memories, but for purposes of brevity for this column, I’ll share just one memory that stands out. During my boyhood I helped “Uncle Dutch”, my great-uncle who was a sheepman in northeastern Utah, at several springtime “docking days”. My job as a young teenager was to grab lambs out of the crowding pen and, while holding them by all four legs, to set them on their rump on a platform so that “Cousin Rex”, or one of the older guys, could affix an elastic “green cheerio” appropriately on the lamb’s tail for docking. A cheerio was placed on each lamb’s tail and the male lambs also got one on their appropriate anatomy to convert the ram lambs to wether lambs. After the elastic was properly placed, a dab of warm pine tar was painted on the respective areas of the lamb to reduce the chance that blow flies would lay eggs on that site as the tissue necrosis took place over the coming weeks and would not result in an infestation of maggots while the tail and scrotum areas healed from the docking.