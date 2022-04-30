JACK'S INSIGHTS: Maternal instincts

We were away for a week in late March. Before we left, we noticed a pair of Eurasian Doves flying around various places outside our house, apparently looking for a place to build a nest. Sure enough, when we returned home there was a nest built on the ledge right outside our kitchen window and a mother dove sitting on the nest. We saw her through the window about the same time she saw us, and off she flew. However, it was not long before her maternal instinct overcame her fear of humans and she came back to assure the safety and provide the warmth needed by the two milky-white eggs in the nest.

So as to minimize the disturbance, we taped a newspaper on the window, leaving a very small gap to allow us to check on this marvel of nature and the coming of little doves. As the days went on, the mother dove tolerated our presence more and we would often make eye to eye contact with her as she did her motherly duty on the nest. Sure enough, after the requisite time period, we could tell that the eggs had become fuzzy little doves.

I was once again struck with the miracle of nature. This caused me to consider a few questions: How did this mother dove know her eggs were on their way? What biological processes are involved in initiating dove eggs to develop in the springtime and not other times of the year? How is it that the father dove knew it was time to help his mate construct a nest? All my life I have been involved in the animal world in one way or the other. Yet I still marvel at the miracle of creating new life, whether it’s a new dove hatching, or a newborn calf or lamb, I’m amazed when two little bitty cells ultimately result in the life of a new offspring.

Central to the miracle of creating a new life is the compassionate and considerate role of mothers. The maternal instinct Robynn and I witnessed by the mother dove, plays out over and over day after day. For example, you have probably seen it this spring around the valley, or at your farm or ranch, as you have watched a cow find her way to a secluded corner of a cornfield or pasture so she could isolate and protect her newly born progeny. Undoubtedly, many cattlemen and women have been chased over a fence, or had to scramble over your 4-wheeler or pickup by a mother cow to keep you away from her newborn when that protective instinct kicks in.

As an aside, this makes me recall the classic story written by Baxter Black he labeled, “Cow Attack”. As only Baxter can tell a story, his narrative is about the cow coming through the cab of the rancher’s pickup when he was trying to tag her calf. If you have never read this story, it’s worth a search on the internet to enjoy his humor as he illustrates an example of this motherly instinct by the cow.

The human side of this motherly instinct of protection and love by women for their children (or other’s children), is seen in the indominable spirit of mothers as they flee the destruction of war in Ukraine with one or more children in their arms or holding their hand as they seek protection of their young. Also, irrespective of how we feel about immigration, how about those mothers on our southern border willing to risk their lives, and the lives of the children and babies they hold, as they seek a better life and greater opportunities for these children.

I suspect that those reading this column can reflect back on a mother, or wife, or a teacher or neighbor who has exemplified the maternal instinct in your behalf. I know that I can recall many times my mother, who is now 95 years old, has shown this protective concern for me or my siblings. I have seen the maternal instinct portrayed as I have watched my wife’s actions in the care of our children and grandchildren. I have also seen mothers and women exert incredible effort to protect someone else’s child from harm or injury.

Next Sunday we will celebrate women on the day we call Mother’s Day. This is a day to specifically honor mothers and women who have made a difference. But I hope your love and honor for these women is not limited only to one day. Remember and cherish the mother who was willing to endure the physical and emotional pain she undoubtedly has borne for you to get to where you are today. Remember that women who believed you could do great things. I’m grateful for all females in nature and in homes and that they are endowed with this awesome characteristic we call the maternal instinct.