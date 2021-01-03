JACK'S INSIGHTS: Peace begins with me

A couple of weeks ago I lost my wallet. Oh, what an empty feeling. Like your wallet or purse, my wallet had essentially everything I needed and depended on to manage my life – and it was gone! There was my driver’s license, credit cards, my recently obtained Medicare and AARP cards (new additions since retirement), some cash, my Nebraska Cattlemen membership card, and my N card (still active, even in retirement from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln).
When I discovered my wallet was missing, I was at the post office headed inside to buy Christmas stamps to send our family Christmas letter to family and friends. When I noticed my wallet was not in its customary place in my back pocket, I immediately began to mentally retrace my steps as to where I had been. I had recently picked up a prescription from Community Pharmacy at RWMC using the drive-up station. This was my first use of this station, and while I found it simple to use, I’ll admit I was a novice. As I thought back on my missing wallet, I remembered opening my truck’s door so I could reach the cylinder to send payment back inside for my prescription. I thought, this may have allowed the wallet to somehow slip out the open door, so I headed back to the pharmacy.
When I arrive back at RWMC, I first walked to the driveway leading up to the pharmacy drive-up station. No evidence of the wallet; I was crestfallen. Next, I navigated my way through the COVID checkpoint at the clinic/pharmacy entrance and approached the pharmacy counter. I’m sure I had a look of dismay on my face, because Joel, the clerk at the counter, immediately recognized me and said, “Jack, we have your wallet!” Turns out that some kind soul who had used the drive up at some point after me, had kindly, and honestly, picked the wallet up and sent it into the pharmacy to be claimed later by me. I was elated and thankful for honest and caring people in this community.
So why this lost wallet story in this month’s insights? Let me tie this into another experience I had this week. Sunday morning I was watching a broadcast of Music and the Spoken Word, a religious program I enjoy, particularly since my regular in-person Sunday worship service has been modified due to the pandemic. I had a sweet experience when the Tabernacle Choir and a guest vocalist sang a very fitting song: “Let There be Peace on Earth, and Let it Begin with Me”. I thought back to how I felt when I found my wallet.
I felt peace. Peace because I live in a community where a lost wallet is immediately returned with all of the contents still intact: no cash missing, no stolen credit cards that might have been used for who knows what kind of Christmas shopping spree. I also thought about the phrase in the song, “and let it begin with me.” I reflected on my attitude during recent months with all the noise and commentating on the challenges seen in 2020. I asked myself, how am I doing in spreading peace, or is it discord that I’m spreading in my sphere of influence?
I was reflecting on this question as I ran an errand on a recent morning we had a light snow over the previous night. Somehow I felt a particularly peaceful feeling as I drove by a cornfield with a herd of cows grazing cornstalks and how peaceful they looked, knowing that their owner was making certain these animals were being well taken care of for the wintering period. I felt peace as I looked to the south and saw the bellowing steam clouds from the sugar factory rising into the morning sky, knowing that production by that factory provides a major economic lifeline to this entire region. I felt peace as I recalled the kind thank-yous Robynn and I received from our siblings when they opened their gifts from us of three bags of sugar processed at the Scottsbluff sugar factory. They all commented on this “atypical” gift, but how cool it was for them to get sugar from beets grown right here in the region where we now live.
So, in conclusion, whether it be a returned wallet, contented cows, or reflecting on a major agriculture-based industry in the Panhandle, I submit that how we choose to act and react generally defines the extent of “Peace on Earth” surrounding us. Perhaps this may carry forward in our 2021 lives. I plan to do better in my own life. Have a great month, and year!