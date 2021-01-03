JACK'S INSIGHTS: Peace begins with me

So why this lost wallet story in this month’s insights? Let me tie this into another experience I had this week. Sunday morning I was watching a broadcast of Music and the Spoken Word, a religious program I enjoy, particularly since my regular in-person Sunday worship service has been modified due to the pandemic. I had a sweet experience when the Tabernacle Choir and a guest vocalist sang a very fitting song: “Let There be Peace on Earth, and Let it Begin with Me”. I thought back to how I felt when I found my wallet.

I felt peace. Peace because I live in a community where a lost wallet is immediately returned with all of the contents still intact: no cash missing, no stolen credit cards that might have been used for who knows what kind of Christmas shopping spree. I also thought about the phrase in the song, “and let it begin with me.” I reflected on my attitude during recent months with all the noise and commentating on the challenges seen in 2020. I asked myself, how am I doing in spreading peace, or is it discord that I’m spreading in my sphere of influence?