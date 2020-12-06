JACK'S INSIGHTS: Supply, demand & supply chain systems

So, during our recent travel to southern Utah to be with Robynn’s family at the time of her father’s passing, I went to the local Walmart to purchase a few items, including blueberries. Due, at least in some measure, to supply-and-demand economics, I was able to go to the same location in that Walmart store and find the blueberries as if I were in Scottsbluff, and buy a package of fresh, tasty blueberries. I marveled as I read the label and saw the berries were grown in Peru.

Drivers of demand have led to development of all the components of blueberry supply chains, including variety development, agronomic practices, harvest techniques, storage and transportation to provide a supply of those fresh blueberries from Peru to the Walmart counter where I was shopping that day. I thought what a wonderful world we live in where the supply chain signals, the ingenuity, and the market forces enable me to get my morning blueberries so easily. And, I could likely have done this in any number of communities in these great United States.

Now, my insight this month may appear to be rather disjointed, and you may or may not agree with my examples. However, I fully believe the free-market forces so prevalent in our economy are a great privilege and they foster innovation and improve our way of life, both in agriculture and non-agriculture industries.

As we move from Thanksgiving to Christmas, I give thanks for the many blessings I have in this world, one of which is our free-market economies. Have a great month and enjoy the holiday season, even if you are wearing masks and keeping your distance more frequently than previous holiday seasons.