JACK'S INSIGHTS: Supply, demand & supply chain systems

I’ve always been fascinated by supply-and-demand free-enterprise economic systems. I don’t hold myself to be an economist in any sense of the word, but it is interesting to me to ponder on a few integrated supply systems I have observed in the past several weeks.
One of these supply-chain systems is the “Beef on Dairy Program”. In brief, many dairies are now breeding up to half of their dairy cows to beef-breed bulls. Why, you may ask, are they doing this? My response is because of supply-and-demand signals, along with the advent of technologies, which have developed and have increasingly become mainstream during the past decade.
For some time, the dairy industry has recognized reduced value of male calves that come from dairy cows. Their value is greatly increased if they are sired by a beef breed, compared to a dairy breed, due in part to greater value of the carcass at harvest and better feed efficiency and growth potential during the feeding phase.
“Beef-on-dairy programs” have also become more feasible with the advent of reliable gender-selection technologies. Another driver of these systems is incorporation of genomics to more easily and quickly identify the “top end” of the dairy cows and replacement heifers. These factors have combined to allow dairy producers to target their herd’s replacement female needs more accurately, making a higher number of “low end” cows available to produce a beef-sired male calf.
However, as with all supply-chain systems, there are important considerations needed for “beef- on-dairy” systems to be successful. One key consideration is selecting beef bulls who have genetic traits for calving ease, feedlot performance and carcass merit. As another supply-and-demand example, artificial insemination companies have readily responded to this demand by developing targeted programs to specifically recommend sires and breeding-management programs to dairy producers who are incorporating the “beef-on-dairy” system.
One additional important component that fits with supply-and-demand principles is the need to have marketing connections in order to fully capitalize on the characteristics and advantages available in these beef-on-dairy supply chains. Additionally, market interactions have and will continue to occur due to greater supply of beef from these beef-on-dairy systems into the overall beef supply chains.
The other quick supply-and-demand example is blueberries. I have grown accustomed to adding a few blueberries to my morning cereal. I like the flavor; it’s that simple. I’ll confess, I’m not one who considers, or worries, a great deal about how my dietary intake impacts or interacts with my health. I’m not bragging about that; it’s just my approach to life. But, somewhere in the back of my mind, perhaps a result of the blueberry association advertising campaign, I have this sense that eating a few blueberries regularly will have some beneficial health impacts – one of which is the claim to delay cognitive aging by up to 2 1/2 years. At my age, this caught my attention.
So, during our recent travel to southern Utah to be with Robynn’s family at the time of her father’s passing, I went to the local Walmart to purchase a few items, including blueberries. Due, at least in some measure, to supply-and-demand economics, I was able to go to the same location in that Walmart store and find the blueberries as if I were in Scottsbluff, and buy a package of fresh, tasty blueberries. I marveled as I read the label and saw the berries were grown in Peru.
Drivers of demand have led to development of all the components of blueberry supply chains, including variety development, agronomic practices, harvest techniques, storage and transportation to provide a supply of those fresh blueberries from Peru to the Walmart counter where I was shopping that day. I thought what a wonderful world we live in where the supply chain signals, the ingenuity, and the market forces enable me to get my morning blueberries so easily. And, I could likely have done this in any number of communities in these great United States.
Now, my insight this month may appear to be rather disjointed, and you may or may not agree with my examples. However, I fully believe the free-market forces so prevalent in our economy are a great privilege and they foster innovation and improve our way of life, both in agriculture and non-agriculture industries.
As we move from Thanksgiving to Christmas, I give thanks for the many blessings I have in this world, one of which is our free-market economies. Have a great month and enjoy the holiday season, even if you are wearing masks and keeping your distance more frequently than previous holiday seasons.
