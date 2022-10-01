JACK'S INSIGHTS: The power of mentors

I recently attended a wedding where several people who have had a great influence over the course of my life were present. This caused me to think about the power of mentors in our lives.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines the word mentor as: “a person who gives a younger, or less experienced person, help and advice over a period of time, especially at work or school.” This definition certainly fits this group of people I saw at the wedding.

The group of mentors included:

1. A UNL professor I once took a class from and had the opportunity to be a teaching assistant for a class he taught. From him I learned the importance of teaching factual information and how to apply it in life;

2. An extension beef specialist, now retired, from whom I learned the value of developing relationships of trust with producers, and to be deliberate in responding to their questions;

3. A local cattleman whom, I have learned the value of honesty in working with customers and have been reminded of the importance of family;

4. The fourth person was someone I first met when I was a new faculty member at another university. From this fellow I learned that if a career path does not give you the level of satisfaction desired — even if you are doing a tremendously good job at it — it is wise to follow your heart and redirect your path accordingly to assure the enjoyment you deserve.

In addition to the four mentioned here, I have been fortunate to have many, many other mentors throughout my life. I remember thinking as a young person, “I want to grow up to be like so and so” as I watched certain prominent, successful people in my small community. When I moved on to college, the influence of good mentors grew even more impactful as they gave “help and advice over a period of time, especially at work or school” as the previously stated Cambridge Dictionary definition says.

As I started to write this month’s Jack’s Insights column, I scanned the web for pertinent quotes that I feel illustrate the traits and approaches of power of mentors in my life. Perhaps they may do the same for you — and remind you of things you have done and will do as mentors for others yourself. Here are five of those quotes that I think are worth including:

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader (mentor).” — John Quincy Adams

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill

“A mentor takes people where they want to go. A great mentor takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go but ought to be.” — Rosalynn Carter

“The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image, but giving them the opportunity to create themselves.” — Steven Spielberg

“So having a good mentor, or being one, makes all the difference when it comes to success. Besides giving their knowledge and making their mentees learn from experience, great mentors also offer encouragement and some necessary insight. And there’s an occasional ‘Atta boy!’, of course.” — Anonymous

As I grow older, I look back and wonder if I may have helped someone become better in their work or school. I may never know if that has occurred, but I can attest to the fact that the people I noted at the wedding certainly displayed the power of a mentor to me. There is no question that they have provided me an example which helped shape my life.

They, and others like them, have also provided an occasional “Atta boy” to boost and encourage me. Thanks for the power of mentors. Have a wonderful month of harvest and cooler weather.