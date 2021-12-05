Kari Monroe continues equine passion with deep skeletal massage on horses

In addition to working at local rodeos, Monroe has a few regular clients but usually horses are brought to her when the need arises.

At this point, if Monroe is unsure where the horse is sore at she will run a test by applying light pressure on pressure points over the body while observing the horse closely for signs of discomfort, usually a flickering of the skin.

“Their muscles tell the story about what is wrong with them how much pain they’re in,” Monroe said.

Monroe begins her massage on the horse’s left side by pulling the ear at a natural angle until the horse begins to relax. To accomplish the correct angle she will use the horse’s halter to shift it’s head. This relieves any tension in the temporomandibular joint (TMJ). Monroe performs it twice on the left ear before moving to the horse’s right side.

After working with the ears, Monroe moves on to massage the neck beginning at the top and working down following the path of the muscles toward the shoulder.

“I’ll just work the entire horse feeling the muscles relax. When I find a knot, I’ll stay on it watching their eyes until I see a sign of release before I move on,” Monroe said.