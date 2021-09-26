Kendall Busch said his beans are slightly below 2020 levels

With dry edible bean harvest well underway, Kendall Busch, who farms south of Mitchell, said the crop is slightly below 2020s.
“They’re average to maybe slightly below. Here in the Mitchell Valley, we just didn’t get any rain at all,” he said. “Everything that we are bringing out of the field is simply because of how we irrigated throughout the year. When you don’t get any rain with 90-95 degree temperatures, it’s impossible to keep up with water.”
Busch said the yields could have been better, though.
“I’m satisfied with the prices. The yields, to me, are not as good as normal. When that first setting of blossoms were coming in on the beans, it was 95 to 100 degrees out. It’s just too hot for them,” he said. “I’ve been anywhere between 30 and 48 (bushels per acre). That’s not bad for beans, but I prefer 40 and above,” he said.
On Friday, Busch was out harvesting Great Northerns after finishing up harvesting pintos on Thursday. It will take him about three and a half hours to finish harvesting the northerns, he said.
“This field here where they’re yielding pretty decent, you drive a little bit slower,” he said.
Busch also grows sugar beets, corn and alfalfa. He said he will move on to harvesting the next crop after beans are done.
“I’ve got about 110 acres of northerns left, and then I will start early beet harvest on Monday,” he said. “I’m doing just a little bit early harvest next week. Then Oct. 6, possibly the fourth, regular harvest starts. We usually takes about three to three and a half weeks to finish that up. We’d like to have everybody finished up usually by the first of November,” he said.
Busch said it looks like the sugar beet crop is looking good this year.
“Going on and what the root samples said earlier, it looks like a really good crop out there. Sugars, I’m hearing, are coming in right now about (17%) and are expecting to get close to 18, which is great,” he said.
Busch said he will move on to corn once he is done with sugar beets.
“There are still guys doing some high-moisture (harvesting) right now. They just got started on that. You usually want corn in the upper-20s (in percentage of moisture) or lower 30s, so I’m hoping corns not ready till the last week of October. End of October, November is when yeah normally like to do it. Last year we actually had our corn out before we did our sugar beets, so we were harvesting corn the last week of September, first week of October last year. We had early freeze. After that it just dried down so fast. You can’t get it harvested fast enough once it dries down,” he said.
Bean harvest is much quicker to harvest than the rest of the crops he grows, he said.
“Beet harvest is very labor intensive, and corn harvest is fairly that way too. Beet harvest is pretty, pretty simple,” he said.
Of course, technology has made it so much quicker and easier than in the past, Busch said.
“We’ve always talked about bringing back our grandparents or great-grandparents nowadays just to see how we farm, and where technology’s gone,” he said. “I kind of look at it like, ‘Where can we go 30 to 40 years from now, because I think we’re pretty much at our peak right now. Can they make things bigger? How can they put more technology into them? I don’t know, but they still do it?”
There is one problem Busch said he would like to solve.
“Our biggest problem right now in farming is weed control. So many varieties of weeds have become herbicide resistant and it’s becoming a real big problem. We used to have migrant workers 20 to 30 years ago to take care of that problem. Now, we don’t have it. We just don’t have it, and weeds are tough on crops and tough on equipment,” he said.
He said winds can also be a farmer’s enemy.
“I cut these Tuesday and, of course, I came here on Thursday to combine that stuff and they laid right where I cut them,” he said. “I did have wind issues this year. I had some beans blow and that is not fun.. You have to get a pitchfork and straighten them. If they’re not too bad you just have to take the combine and just drive all over and chase them down. It’s lot of work and you’d be surprised how many beans you actually lose from the wind rolling them,” he said.