Kendall Busch said his beans are slightly below 2020 levels

Bean harvest is much quicker to harvest than the rest of the crops he grows, he said.

“Beet harvest is very labor intensive, and corn harvest is fairly that way too. Beet harvest is pretty, pretty simple,” he said.

Of course, technology has made it so much quicker and easier than in the past, Busch said.

“We’ve always talked about bringing back our grandparents or great-grandparents nowadays just to see how we farm, and where technology’s gone,” he said. “I kind of look at it like, ‘Where can we go 30 to 40 years from now, because I think we’re pretty much at our peak right now. Can they make things bigger? How can they put more technology into them? I don’t know, but they still do it?”

There is one problem Busch said he would like to solve.

“Our biggest problem right now in farming is weed control. So many varieties of weeds have become herbicide resistant and it’s becoming a real big problem. We used to have migrant workers 20 to 30 years ago to take care of that problem. Now, we don’t have it. We just don’t have it, and weeds are tough on crops and tough on equipment,” he said.

He said winds can also be a farmer’s enemy.

“I cut these Tuesday and, of course, I came here on Thursday to combine that stuff and they laid right where I cut them,” he said. “I did have wind issues this year. I had some beans blow and that is not fun.. You have to get a pitchfork and straighten them. If they’re not too bad you just have to take the combine and just drive all over and chase them down. It’s lot of work and you’d be surprised how many beans you actually lose from the wind rolling them,” he said.

