Kimball rancher strives to provide perfect steak

Vowers was able to use the FSA loan to purchase three black Wagyu heifers, one a complete fullblood and two high percentage purebreds, from a source in Texas, to start his herd. He chose the black because they tend to have more intra-muscular fat cells which create the extreme marbling effect for which the Wagyu is well known.

“We started just raising wagyu because I wanted to raise not too many, but have the best possible outcome. Wagyu tend to have small babies so all of my Charolais heifers are artificially inseminated for their first calves from Wagyu so they don’t have any calving or breeding problems later,” Vowers said.

Vowers chose the Charolais breed to cross with because it was also something a bit different, and it’s what his dad, Mack, had always raised.

“It was my dad’s favorite breed, and I wanted to continue that and I just thought it’d be fun,” Vowers said.