Kimball rancher strives to provide perfect steak

Scott Vowers grew up raising Charolais cattle with his parents, Mack and Patti Vowers, near Kimball but envisioned himself taking a more specialized path when he would be able to begin raising his own cattle herd. For Vowers, his goal is to bring the perfect beef-eating experience, ground and in cuts, to the Panhandle area.
Vowers’ interests led him to begin extensively researching different cattle breeds where he would discover Japanese Wagyu cattle. His focus shifted to learning all he could about them: ‘Wa’ means Japanese and ‘gyu’ means cow. In pursuit of his goal, Vowers was able to receive a Farm Service Agency (FSA) loan for beginning farmers or ranchers to purchase his initial stock of heifers.
“Everyone was very helpful and we might not have been able to chase this dream without that loan,” Vowers said.
The name Wagyu refers to all Japanese cattle which are grouped into two genetic strains based on color, black or red, and it is a horned breed.
Vowers explained that black Wagyu are three major strains isolated in geographic regions of Japan — Tajiri (or Tajima), Fujiyoshi (Shimane) and Kedaka (Tottori) — which evolved into representing 90% of what exists today. The red strains that represent just 10% of the Wagyu breed are known as Kochi and Kumamoto. The Wagyu strains are isolated according to Japanese prefectures (states), and not all prefectures allow breeds to be imported to other countries. Kobe Beef is a strain of Japanese Wagyu (Tajima) from the Hyogo prefecture; it is held to strict quality standards and must be born, fed and processed in the Hyogo prefecture.
Vowers was able to use the FSA loan to purchase three black Wagyu heifers, one a complete fullblood and two high percentage purebreds, from a source in Texas, to start his herd. He chose the black because they tend to have more intra-muscular fat cells which create the extreme marbling effect for which the Wagyu is well known.
“We started just raising wagyu because I wanted to raise not too many, but have the best possible outcome. Wagyu tend to have small babies so all of my Charolais heifers are artificially inseminated for their first calves from Wagyu so they don’t have any calving or breeding problems later,” Vowers said.
Vowers chose the Charolais breed to cross with because it was also something a bit different, and it’s what his dad, Mack, had always raised.
“It was my dad’s favorite breed, and I wanted to continue that and I just thought it’d be fun,” Vowers said.
Vowers said the difference between fullblood and purebred Wagyu cattle is that the fullblood can be 100% genetically traced back to Japanese bloodlines with no crossbreeding. Purebred can never be fullblood; it is anything between 99.9% to 93.75% Wagyu breed influence. Vowers registers his cows with the Wagyu Breed Association that allows him to enter each animals origin and parentage, creating an active spreadsheet. He uses this tool to study what the best fullblood or purebred breeding option would be for each cow to help him grow a well-rounded herd. Vowers also uses the registration tool as a way to communicate with anyone buying his beef that it is confirmed at a specific percentage of the Wagyu breed.
“We recently got embryos out of the one fullblood cow that we’ve transplanted into some of the Charolais so that we can get a few more fullbloods,” he said.
Vowers uses the breed registration site and contacts to purchase Wagyu semen and uses a local Kimball veterinarian’s skills for artificially inseminating his Wagyu cows and a traveling veterinarian from Colorado for embryo transplanting his Charolais heifers. It has been five years since Vowers first purchased the initial heifers, and he has been slowly growing his herd ever since, keeping all heifers born in the herd and butchering the steers to sell the meat.
Vowers said that the Wagyu steer takes longer to develop the extensive marbling that gives it the smooth rich taste. Premium Wagyu has marbling or fat that can be described as a spider web of tiny lines or dots, often called filigree. From his research, Vowers learned the Wagyu steer take almost twice as long to finish as the average beef breed.
“I think the marbling starts to form at 24 months and about 30 it’s supposed to hit its max and tapers off at 36 months old,” Vowers said.
In addition to taking longer to grow the marbling effect it is known for, Wagyu cattle also require special consideration when feeding. Vowers typically feeds his Wagyu steer grain similar to a common feedlot steer; the hay and minerals are his main difference.
“Hay, millet or just grass hay is good, mostly just straw when they’re being finished but nothing green; anything with green could change the fat color and you want that nice, white color,” Vowers said.
Vowers has a beef nutritionist that specializes in Wagyu cattle to help him choose his vitamin and mineral supplements for his finishing steers.
Once ready for market, he uses Innovative Foods in Evans, Colorado, for processing. It is a USDA inspected facility which allows Vowers to sell individually packaged Wagyu cuts and ground beef. Because he is starting small, growing his herd and taking into consideration the longer finishing period, his meat is usually sold out quickly to clients in northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In 2022, Vowers will have one percentage Wagyu steer and two purebreds processed for sale and he anticipates being much busier this year marketing his meat.
“We are not too expensive compared to some people. It’s about $25 a pound for ribeyes and strip steaks. I like chuck steak; chuck would be $15 and sirloin steak and things like that’d be about $10 and hamburger $5 a pound,” Vowers said.
Vowers involves his daughters, Jade and Harley O’Rourke, with the ranching operation, and they have taken percentage Wagyu steers to the 4-H show at the Kimball County Fair.
“I think they’re a lot of work but they taste really good and they have good flavor,” Jade said.
The girls enjoy brushing the Wagyu cows, naming them and choosing their favorites, Pumpkin and Steve.
Erin O’Rourke, Vowers wife, refers to Vowers as the steak master for the rich, flavorful steaks he is raising.
The families favorite way to eat their Wagyu beef, shared by Erin:
— Fill your sous vide container with water and set sous vide to 130 degrees, 145 degrees for medium rare.
— Season steak in a waterproof bag.
— Submerge in water bath for 1 hour.
— Sear steak in hot cast iron pan for 1 minute on each side.
