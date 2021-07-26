 Skip to main content
Know how to respond to hail damage
In the aftermath of the severe hail (on July 9 in Box Butte County and elsewhere in the area this summer), farmers in the affected areas need to notify their insurance agent of damage. Producers must receive written permission from the insurance company to replant, abandon, or destroy a crop.

When evaluating hail damage in row crop it is critical to wait 7-10 days to allow the crop to respond for proper evaluation.

An important resource is the “Hail Know” web site from the University of Nebraska: (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/hail-know).

This site discusses the hailstorm, how to assess damage, handling the insurance, decision making surrounding replanting, managing crop recovery, and considering the potential or value of a cover crop.

