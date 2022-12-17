Lancer show team competes in the ring

Many young people start showing livestock at their county fairs through involvement in 4-H and/or FFA. When they graduate high school and age out of the programs their showing careers come to a close, but that is not so for the Lancer Show Team.

“It’s really cool that Eastern Wyoming College has a show team,” freshman team member Garrett Greene said. “I’d never heard of a college having a show team. It’s why I chose EWC.”

The team gives students an opportunity to learn and expand their knowledge of fitting, showmanship, and animal husbandry.

“The show team takes education to a hands on real world setting,” EWC show team coach Georgia Younglove said.

It also gives them the chance to learn about and participate in the show industry at the local, state, and national level.

“We get to do something we love,” sophomore team member Shelby Carr said. “I love animals and I like showing them.”

Carr and Greene both got their start through 4-H. Competing at the college level allows them to continue doing what they are passionate about.

“I was 10-years-old when I first stepped into the show ring with a dairy goat,” Carr, who grew-up in town, said. “That was probably the scariest time of my life. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Greene followed in the steps of his parents, who showed livestock while they were growing-up, and his older brother who began showing in 4-H when he was in 4th grade. When Greene entered 4th grade “I decided I wanted to show,” he said.

Like any team, Greene said, it takes a lot of work. “It’s like being on a football, basketball, or volleyball team, you get out of it what you put into it.”

“It’s exciting to see the show team continue to grow and to see the students find success,” Younglove said. “Some are showing species they have shown their entire life. However, we also have those that step out and try something new. This fall it was the first time Garrett had shown goats and he placed in the top ten at Louisville. That’s impressive.”

The Lancer Show team has already competed in six shows as a team. “Whether in the classroom, the barns, or the dorms, we are all very connected,” Greene said of the team. “We are close friends.”

“I really enjoy being a member of this team,” Carr added. “It’s like a little family.”

Shows and Placings the team has done in 2022:

— Western Junior Livestock Show (Rapid City, South Dakota): Shelby Carr, 3rd place, Doe; 1st and 3rd place, Market Goats; 5th Place, Market lamb; Sarah Maker, 2nd and 3rd Place, Market Goats; Made final drive for goat showmanship, Jana Stearns, 1st Place Market Goat; Champion Breeding Doe, Hannah Wiskus, 1st place Market Lamb; 1st place Market Goat (5 th Overall Market Goat), 8th Senior Goat Showmanship; Made final drive for Sheep showmanship, The Team, 3rd Place Overall Market Goats Pen of three; Garrett Greene and Cierra Chastain helped fit goats and Garrett also ran the Livestock Skill-a- Thon contest hosted by EWC and UW for the 4-H youth.

North American International Livestock Show (NAILE) (Louisville, KY): Shelby Carr, 12th in Sheep Showmanship (18 year olds), 8th place, Wether Doe; Garrett Greene, 8th Place Goat Showmanship (19 year olds); Hannah Wiskus, 10th Place, Goat Showmanship, 8th place Market Goat Wether.