Land and Range Judging contest held

ALLIANCE — On Sept. 15 the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) hosted the 2021 Area 1 Range Judging contest in Alliance. Range Judging is a high school competition that challenges students to gain a better understanding of Nebraska rangelands. Range Judging enables each participant to learn how to recognize range plants, range sites and the need for proper grazing practices. NRDs work with the Society for Range Management, NRCS and UNL Extension to host Range Judging contests all over the state each September. A total of 8 schools participated in the regional Range Judging Contest, including Creek Valley and Sidney High school from South Platte Natural Resources District. In first place for the Senior Division team was Sidney High School. The students on this team consisted of Zoe Fornander, Kord McMillen, Ty Grunig, and Emily Miller. Following in second place was the Banner County FFA, and third place the Scottsbluff FFA. The Junior Division team, in first place was Chadron FFA, in second place Sidney High School and in third place was Chadron FFA. The students on the Junior Division team from Sidney High School were Matthew Cabbage, Emilee Benzel, Gabe Neufeld and Kobe Peterson.