LEAD leadership development program returns to region for agriculture seminar

Members in the 40th Nebraska LEAD program visited Scottsbluff and Gering this week, with participants learning the agricultural and economic secrets of what makes the Platte Valley tick. Their seminar, titled “Panhandle Agriculture — The Land and the People,” lasted from Sunday, March 27 to Tuesday, March 29.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” program director Terry Hejny said. “The people that I get to meet, the people that I get to work with, I watch these people turn into the leaders of Nebraska.” Hejny was a participant in LEAD 20, two decades ago.

The goal is to develop “future problem solvers, decision-makers and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture,” Heiny said. Members of LEAD classes usually visit the area as part of their educational visits around the state. This year, participants visited the Legacy of the Plains Museum, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills Nature Center and several other locations around Scotts Bluff and Banner counties. In total, they heard from more than two dozen speakers during 16 different presentations.

Participants are usually 25 to 55 years old. Aside from studying agricultural issues, they study economics, trade policy, health care and education. The program teaches them more about what the political process in Nebraska is like and how it shapes the country and the world.

“... We teach them how to think, not what to think, and we try to provide as many different sides to an issue as possible so that they can make an informed decision as a leader,” Hejny said.

The tuition fee is $2,500 for the two-year program. Hejny said most of the program’s costs are covered by fundraisers, grants and donations.

The project operates as a public-private partnership between the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council. Two classes run concurrently every year; while one class is starting their first year, the other begins their second. This year, 22 members from more than a dozen communities participated.

Each class participates in 12 different seminars across the state. For LEAD 40, the trip to the Scottsbluff region was their sixth. They’ll start their second year in the program with a visit to Chadron in the fall. The program stops by almost every higher education institution in Nebraska, from the University of Nebraska system to local colleges like Chadron State College and Western Nebraska Community College.

Participants learn not only about the state, but about the country and the world. The LEAD 40 class traveled to cities like Chicago, Kansas City and Washington, D.C. Oftentimes, classes visit other nations. Hejny estimated they’ve visited 70 countries in the last 40 years, learning about the land, people and resources of these countries along the way.

Blake Wohlers, a Scottsbluff man who ranches in the northern Panhandle, said he wanted to learn “a little more understanding of the agriculture industry. Since I’m a rancher, I just concentrate on the ranching, but since I’ve done this it has just opened up my eyes to the background of things ... That is what I want to take away instead of being in a little box.”

He said his neighbors and friends recommended he join the program and visiting different cities was his favorite part of the experience.

Participant Stephanie Schuler, a product manager for NEOGEN, first heard about the program through college.

“It’s really just helped expand my views on the resources that Nebraska has to offer and the diversity that is within the state. You just don’t realize it,” the Bridgeport native said.

Schuler said she was able to learn background information about agricultural aspects with which she was familiar. She said some of her favorite trips were to power plants across the state.

“I would highly recommend this program to anyone if they’ve ever wanted to just expand their network, learn more about Nebraska itself ... It’s just a way to learn about your state, get connected with your state and grow within.”

Hejny said the program is actively recruiting for LEAD 41, which will launch in the fall. The application deadline is June 15, 2022. Applications can be requested by emailing leadprogram@unl.edu.

