Legend of UNL Livestock Judging Team carries on through team’s grit

LINCOLN (IANR) —The long-standing legend of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Livestock Judging Team lives on through the hard work and dedication of today’s team members.

The livestock judging team’s roots extend back to 1908, and the team’s success built over time, culminating in national championships in 1917, 1924 and 1949. The legendary coach R.B. Warren, who later became the namesake for a livestock judging arena at UNL, set an example for current coach Blaine French, an assistant professor of practice in livestock evaluation and youth programs.

French came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln understanding the legend of the program and with ideas about how to continue it. He instilled a competitive spirit in practice when he explained that there were five spots open for students to compete in major contests, and those five spots would never be average or permanent. He set the standard, telling the team they should all be giving 110%, no matter what.