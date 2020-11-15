Legislators hear testimony on starting meat inspection program

He said 27 states have either resumed their state meat inspection programs, or had never stopped them.

Speaking for Brewer at the hearing was Tony Baker, Brewer’s legislative aide.

Baker said that if a small-town locker plant wants to sell meat to the public, the plant has to be federally inspected. The process it has to go through to get a full-time USDA inspector is difficult.

“The hoops that they (federal inspectors) jump through make it very difficult for a small plant operator to get USDA inspection,” he said. “And it is getting more difficult.”

Baker said during the height of the pandemic the state didn’t have enough processing capability to slaughter producers’ animals as the large packers either had to shut down or slow line speeds down as their workers were sick at home with the coronavirus.

That backed up the system and feedlots were not able to sell cattle to packers. Producers also were not able to go to auction barns to buy cattle.

Baker said that left ranchers with beef that were ready for market, but there were no buyers because of the pandemic.

Some ranchers began to look to local locker plants to sell their beef.