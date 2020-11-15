Legislators hear testimony on starting meat inspection program

The Nebraska Legislature Agriculture Committee heard testimony Friday at Fonner Park in Grand Island on how the coronavirus pandemic disrupted agricultural operations statewide.
The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and left Nebraska producers with livestock ready for processing, but no place to process them. That created economic harm to an industry that already was having financial problems prior to the pandemic.
Producers are looking for solutions.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is offering one. He wants the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to resume a state meat inspection program. That would allow small-town locker plants to process beef without having to wait on federal meat inspectors to do their job.
The Agriculture Committee interim study hearing focused on Brewer’s LR380. A dozen people testified on Brewer’s proposal.
Sen. Steve Halloran, chairman of the Agriculture Committee, led the hearing, along with four other state senators. Halloran of Hastings represents District 33.
Brewer, who was not able to attend the hearing because of coronavirus concerns, has written that his proposed legislation is the “first step in creating a big piece of legislation for the coming session.” He plans to introduce a bill that would restore state meat inspection in Nebraska.
According to Brewer, the 1967 and 1968 U.S. Congress passed the Meat and Poultry Inspection Acts that prohibited the retail sale of meat (beef, poultry, pork, lamb and goat) in interstate commerce unless it is inspected to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) standards.
He said Nebraska had its own state meat inspection program at the time.
Nebraska, like many other states, decided to let the USDA-FSIS handle meat inspection. That saved taxpayers money by the state not having to inspect meat. The Nebraska Legislature repealed its state meat inspection program in 1970.
But Brewer said since then it has “become increasingly difficult for small-town meat lockers to get a USDA meat inspector.”
Nebraska is the nation’s second leading commercial red meat producer. Packing houses, such as Grand Island’s JBS, slaughter thousands of head of cattle each day.
Last year, Nebraska led the nation in commercial red meat production with 8.16 billion pounds of meat. It also led the nation in cattle slaughter with 7.666 million head of cattle.
Brewer, along with a number of people who testified Friday, said that small plant operators aren’t a priority with federal inspectors because of the volume of livestock they have to inspect at the larger packing houses.
He said 27 states have either resumed their state meat inspection programs, or had never stopped them.
Speaking for Brewer at the hearing was Tony Baker, Brewer’s legislative aide.
Baker said that if a small-town locker plant wants to sell meat to the public, the plant has to be federally inspected. The process it has to go through to get a full-time USDA inspector is difficult.
“The hoops that they (federal inspectors) jump through make it very difficult for a small plant operator to get USDA inspection,” he said. “And it is getting more difficult.”
Baker said during the height of the pandemic the state didn’t have enough processing capability to slaughter producers’ animals as the large packers either had to shut down or slow line speeds down as their workers were sick at home with the coronavirus.
That backed up the system and feedlots were not able to sell cattle to packers. Producers also were not able to go to auction barns to buy cattle.
Baker said that left ranchers with beef that were ready for market, but there were no buyers because of the pandemic.
Some ranchers began to look to local locker plants to sell their beef.
“Many of them (producers) ended up direct marketing their animals,” Baker said. “That was a big shift for them as ranchers are not in the beef business. They are in the cattle business.”
He said custom-exempt locker plants, which are not federally inspected, were all of a sudden overwhelmed by ranchers who needed their services.
Baker said people began asking if the small-town, custom-exempt lockers could get meat federally inspected and be allowed to sell their product directly to the public.
He said having those plants able to sell directly to the public would be an economic boon to many small communities with the job creation.
“It would provide a new market for cattle producers,” Baker said.
Brewer’s bill would be a “big piece of legislation,” he said, that may need to be addressed during two Legislature sessions.
Baker said a similar piece of legislation was passed in 2001, but was vetoed by then-Gov. Mike Johanns and a veto override fell short by one vote.
Under Brewer’s proposed legislation, processors who were state inspected must meet the same health and safety standards used by USDA-FSIS.
Brewer said he believes the program can be a fee-based system that doesn’t require a new appropriation of tax revenue in the budget to pay for it.
Federal legislation pending in Congress that is supported by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., also could provide substantial cost-sharing.
Also speaking at Friday’s hearing was Paul Kiecker, who heads the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service.
Kiecker discussed the Federal Meat Inspection Act and how states can resume meat inspection under federal law.
He also explained what states need to do to sell in interstate markets.
Kiecker said anyone wanting a grant of inspection may apply to the FSIS.
He said it is up to the states to see what the advantages are to them when it comes to adopting a state inspection program. Nebraska has various inspectors for value-added ag products, but not for meat.
“If they decide to have a state inspection program, we audit them every year to make sure that they are meeting the ‘equal to’ requirement, meaning that they have the same food safety standards that a federally inspected plant would have,” Kiecker said.
He said a state inspection program gives states flexibility. But if a plant wants to sell across state lines, the state would have to decide whether it wants to be consider for the Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program.
Also testifying at the hearing was Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Wellman said the state supports the meat processing industry.
“It is a big deal for our state,” he said. “We are also one of the leading exporters to the world.”
Wellman said that is a concern because to be an exporter, the federal inspection program must be involved at packing plants.
“We are all for adding value here in Nebraska,” he said. “We already have opportunities to do selling from the farmer directly to the consumer marketing under the system that we already have.”
Wellman said that can be accomplished through USDA-inspected facilities. There are more than 100 USDA-inspected facilities in Nebraska.
“We have examples of individuals who are already doing this,” he said.
Wellman said he is currently “not sold” on starting a state inspection program for livestock processing.
“I think we have great opportunities now under the current rules and regulations,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!