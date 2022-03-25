Local foundation donates $10,000 to Morrill ag complex

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OCTF) recently donated to support construction of the Morrill High School’s Ag Education Complex, which is nearly complete.

Members of the OCTF recently presented $10,000 to the project, which is a 4,800 square-foot project under construction.

In a press release, Cathy McDaniel, said it is the third time the OCTF has supported Morrill schools with donations. The first, in 2017, supported playground equipment at Morrill’s new Early Childhood facility,

housing Tri Community Preschool and the PRIDE Cub Care, she said. In 2020, OCTF supported shade structures that were installed to provide relief from the sun for seven months of the year, on those same playgrounds.

The ag complex, which will be called PVC Fields due to the support of Platte Valley Companies, will benefit the joint Morrill-Mitchell FFA Chapter. The complex will allow students to learn about ag production and agri-business.

“We will strive to grow and develop the regional agricultural workforce through effective partnerships with local and regional individuals, businesses, farmers and ranchers in an effort to educate these students with all The press release included a statement from entities receiving the donation: “The Morrill Board of Education, the Morrill staff, students and administration and the communities of Morrill, Henry and Lyman—making up the Morrill School District, and the joint Morrill-Mitchell FFA Chapter want to express our sincere appreciation for this generous contribution to our program and for all the good work that the Oregon Trail Community Foundation does in the region and the world.”