Look at area drought conditions

The North Platte NRD is committed to helping our constituents have the most updated information on drought conditions in our area. The websites below are available to give guidance and statistics on current conditions. The North Platte NRD has established a drought plan to be implemented if drought conditions persist. Check out that plan and other helpful links at the NPNRD website https://www.npnrd.org/drought/climate/weather/.
The summer this year looks to be hot and dry, in preparation for this here is a complied list of a few tips of water conservation to maximize the impact of water use while conserving it.
- Water your lawn when it is cooler – in the early morning or late evening – to reduce water loss from evaporation.
- Do not forget your trees, they like deep soaks so that they can get a deep drink.
- Be aware of water efficient equipment around your farm or home. If able Install low flow devices.
- Its best to plant native species that do not require additional watering.
- Set lawn mower blades one notch higher for longer grass = less evaporation = less water needed to be used = better growth rate = filled in and soft lawn.
- When you turn the faucet off while brushing teeth or shaving saves about 10 gallons a day
- Use a pool cover. When pools are left uncovered pools can lose up to a thousand gallons of water from evaporation each month
Drought Resources: North Platte River Basin Tea-Cup Diagram- https://www.usbr.gov/gp/hydromet/teacup_form.html
Water Resources Data System & State Climate Office - http://www.wrds.uwyo.edu/wrds/nrcs/snowprec/snowprec.html
Drought Monitor for Nebraska- The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE
For more information and resources on Drought or on any other of the North Platte NRD’s programs, go to www.npnrd.org or call the office at 632-2749