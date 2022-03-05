Lucinda Mays etches landscapes on tissue paper

Moving back to Nebraska, Lucinda Mays was unsure if she could find a public horticulture job until a conversation with Chadron State College lead her to the role of grounds supervisor.

Mays grew up in Kearney, where she attended Kearney State, now University of Nebraska Kearney (UNK), majoring in science education. She then moved to South Carolina in the 1980s and then to Georgia working at various botanical gardens.

“I worked at Calloway Gardens, a 2,000 acre botanical garden in the Atlanta area,” Mays said. “My background is in public horticulture, which means I worked at botanical gardens and the nature of my work has always been the intersection of people and plants.”

Roger, Mays’ husband, received an offer to teach theater at Chadron State College. They took the opportunity to move back home. Now she just needed to find a job.

“My husband taught theater at CSC and I didn’t know if I’d be able to find a public horticulture job in northwest Nebraska, but the college was open to the idea,” she said. “I was working on my master’s degree and I had this background in public horticulture and I saw a need for it on campus. Campus administrators also saw a need for it at that time.”

After several conversations, the college created a grounds supervisor position that met some of the needs the college had for design, continued plantings and horticultural upkeep of over 250 acres.

“It’s fascinating work,” Mays said, reflecting on her 15 years working at CSC. “The campus is over 100 years old, so it’s a combination of old plantings from back in the day to brand new plantings whenever we put in a new building or have a new installation.”

However, she soon realized the soils she was used to in Kearney were not the same in the Panhandle.

“It was a real eye opener moving to northwest Nebraska,” she said. “I thought I was moving to the land of topsoil.”

She quickly discovered the value of having a range management program on campus to help identify soils and learn how various plants respond to grazing.

“I’ve learned because we have such alkaline soils here, I choose plants that are known to thrive in alkaline soil conditions,” Mays said. “For example, people always want to plant maple trees, but maple trees do better in acid soils, so choose maple tree native to this part of the world Canada maple.”

Mays uses tissue paper and photographs to illustrate her designs as she upholds the state college guidelines about maintaining the foliage on campus.

“I do a lot of taking photographs and laying tissues over the top of those photographs and designing the new installation on top of the photographs,” Mays said. “That way I can show folks who maybe don’t read designs here’s what we have and here’s what we could have.”

Mays added how the guidelines require her to replace a tree when a tree is lost on campus.

“That’s the rule and it’s a really good rule,” she said. “It’s the whole state college system. Basically, they want to make sure the tree canopy is maintained. It doesn’t have to be the same tree in the same location. It just has to be a tree on campus.”

The other tool she uses is an aerial photograph of campus. The photo is enlarged and placed on foam core so she can keep track of any plants that need replaced and must be removed. Based upon the college’s ten-year plan for building renovations determines how Mays is addressing the plants in that area.

“For example, right now we are getting a big new addition at the math and science building,” Mays said. “Since we knew that was coming, I didn’t plant anything on that side of the building where that addition was going to go. It has completely taken over the landscape that used to surround it. That’s just construction for you. The trees we could protect with fencing, we did. The landscape will be replanted this spring. We had to take out some mature trees, which to me wasn’t much of a loss because they were in decline anyhow.”

She is currently working on a new design for the area post construction.

While developing the new plant arrangement, Mays considers how it will contribute to a teaching collection. The college has several teaching collections across campus to educate students and the public about the types of plants and soils.

“Every single installation on campus is a teachable collection either for a class or for a horticultural topic that might be of interest to the community,” she said. “We have a teaching collection of Sandhills plants and that was specifically designed for the Range Management program – students will go look at the grasses and shrubbery to understand Sandhills plants.”

The Mari Sandoz statue in front of the Sandoz Center is surrounded by a teaching collection as well. The big bed that surrounds the statue features Sandhills plants that were collected from within Mari Sandoz’s grave, Mays said. Even the soil was collected from the Sandhills.

Reflecting on her career at CSC, Mays said she enjoys the balance between gardening and horticulture work with educational and community outreach.

“Teaching collections, I think, are some of the best ways to get a handle on plant communities to see them growing together,” she said. “I feel like we’re doing a good job for our students when we grow teachable collections and it’s a good thing for our community and region when we grow horticultural collections for people to enjoy.”

As any agricultural person will attest, there are challenges to growing grasses or crops.

“The challenges for designing in northwest Nebraska are the same challenges that any ag person has whether you’re growing grass for cattle or trying to grow sugar beets or dry beans – the weather, the soils, the variability of the storms – all of those things are critical to be able to grow a successful landscape whether it’s for food, ornamental value or a teaching collection.”

Whether students, faculty or the community come to campus to learn about the various plants that grow in the sandhills soils, to escape the stresses of the day or for a campus event, Chadron State College’s environment is a vision etched on tissue paper that becomes a reality with help from the grounds crew and Mays.

“There’s nothing I’d rather do than garden,” she said. “I’m one of those fortunate people who gets to do what they love to do to make a living. It’s a wonderful thing to me.”

