Master Gardener classes available online in 2021

SCOTTSBLUFF - Are you yearning for spring and the growing season? Beat the winter doldrums by attending Nebraska Extension Master Gardener classes starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. This year’s lineup of classes will be taught completely online due to COVID-19 protocols.
Gardening enthusiasts can participate by attending individual classes without extra commitment to the program for a nominal fee for the entire series. Participants can attend the classes of their choice to increase their personal horticultural knowledge.
Class topics include container gardening; plant structures; garden soils; integrated pest management; plant diseases; wildlife management in landscapes; landscape design and management; tree selection and care; attracting pollinating insects; and success with popular houseplants.
Class dates include Jan. 19 and 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; April 6, 13, 20, and 27; and Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26.
Classes will start at 7 p.m. Central Time (6 p.m. Mountain time), and recordings will be sent to all participants to view after each class is taught.
Individuals who would like to participate in the entire workshop series and become a Nebraska Extension Master Gardener may register for the entire series. This registration fee includes the Master Gardener manuals, state dues, an official Master Gardener shirt and name badge.
Along with training, new Master Gardener trainees participate in group volunteer projects established by the local Master Gardener program in your county of residence. To receive initial Master Gardener certification, 40 hours of education and 40 hours of volunteer service are required within the first two years of training. This requirement is easily reached by participating in the group’s activities as allowed with COVID-19 protocols, as well as approved individual activities that a Master Gardener may want to carry out on their own.
Returning and lapsed Master Gardeners who have completed the initial first-year training may attend all the 2021 programs for a nominal Veteran Master Gardener fee. Twenty hours of volunteer service and attendance at completion of 10 hours of classes is required to retain Master Gardener certification.
If you have any questions about the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program or the topics for 2021, contact Extension Educator David Lott by e-mail message at david.lott@unl.edu, by calling the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at (308) 532-2683, or by contacting your local Nebraska Extension Office.
