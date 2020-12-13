Master Gardener classes available online in 2021

Along with training, new Master Gardener trainees participate in group volunteer projects established by the local Master Gardener program in your county of residence. To receive initial Master Gardener certification, 40 hours of education and 40 hours of volunteer service are required within the first two years of training. This requirement is easily reached by participating in the group’s activities as allowed with COVID-19 protocols, as well as approved individual activities that a Master Gardener may want to carry out on their own.