MASTER GARDENER TIPS - Sept. 13

Native plants for home landscapes: A native plant, or an indigenous plant, occurs naturally in a region without human introduction. Using native plants in the landscape translates to a lower maintenance, more sustainable landscape as they require less water and no fertilizer. The deep root system allows moisture to thoroughly permeate the soil increasing the soils capacity to store water. This also helps reduce erosion. Incorporate native plants with other plants that have low water needs as well!
Prepare roses for cold weather: The arrival of winter in Western Nebraska can be unpredictable so give your roses time to shut down prior to damaging cold weather. Stop deadheading by September, as it encourages the rose to push new growth. By allowing the rose hips to develop naturally you will be rewarded with fall and winter interest. To overwinter hybrid tea roses apply 2 to 3 inches of soil around the base for an insulating layer that will protect the rose from cold snaps, and extreme weather.
Planting bulbs in fall: Planting bulbs in mid to late September is a great way to provide early spring color. Plant bulbs about 6 inches deep in clusters of five to six, placing them a few inches apart. Make sure the “pointy” side is up, and the roots are down. This is also a good time to divide rhizomes that have emerged from the soil. Using a soil knife, dig up rhizomes, then using clean pruners, divide the rhizome removing old “woody” sections. Plant horizontally with any shoots level to the ground.
Energy-saving landscapes: A landscape doesn’t only compliment your property esthetically, it can be an effective energy saving tool. Take windbreak design, for example: by planting a row of trees and shrubs on the west or northwest side of your home, wind is deflected over your home, reducing heating costs by lowering windchill. Dead airspace between the windbreak and your home provides insulation during winter. For an effective windbreak try incorporating shrubs and trees that have a low crown to block wind close to the ground
When designing landscape, consider plants’ hardiness zones and water needs: There are many factors to consider when creating a sustainable and efficient landscape design. Important elements to keep in mind are the hardiness zones, and water needs of the plants you desire to use. When choosing plants by zone consider utilizing Zone 4 plants, as winters can be quite frigid here in the Panhandle. By grouping plants with similar water needs together in hydrozones you greatly reduce the risk of over watering or under watering various plants in the landscape which ultimately prevents plant loss.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!