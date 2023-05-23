Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Design your space: What do you want from your garden? Fresh herbs and tomatoes from the vine? A lush lawn with flowering shrubs? Or a country cottage vibe in your city backyard? Vegetables to fill your winter cellar? Or blooming flowers from spring to fall? Knowing what you want to accomplish can help you take a look at your garden area, allowing you to make plans and help you adjust your goals to fit your space — If you can dream it, you can build it.

Amend your soil: Your garden soil might need some extra help this spring. If your dirt is hard and clumpy, it probably has an excess of clay and needs better drainage. If it is thin and crumbly, it could lack moisture and nutrients. Adding amendments like aged manure, compost, peat moss, even egg shells, and coffee grounds can help improve your soil quality for increased garden harvest. Get your hands dirty and get digging.

Evaluate the sunshine: Don’t buy your plants until you know how much sun they will be getting in the area where you plan to plant them. Making sure your plants have adequate sunlight for their specific needs is one of the most important aspects of gardening. Most labels on nursery plants will indicate how much sunlight they need on a daily basis .. Partial shade labels are the best options giving you the most flexibility in your gardening blueprint. Happy planting.

Gardening improves your health: Research studies have shown that people who garden have huge health benefits over their couch counterparts. They have lower blood pressure, pulse rates, decreased muscle tension, and improved mental health. People breathe deeper when they’re outside, which helps clear out the lungs, improving digestion and immune response. Not to mention the improved diet when eating those fruits and vegetables harvested from your own garden. Go green, get healthy, plant a garden.

Check your hardiness: Your USDA hardiness zone is a system that classifies your geographical area according to its seasonal temperatures and can help you choose your plants more appropriately. Basically, higher average temperatures equate to higher planting zone numbers. It’s possible to grow something just outside of your growing zone, but you might need to make more adjustments for it to thrive better. Zone in and get planting.