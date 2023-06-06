Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Know your zone: Landscape the yard by hydrozones for water efficiency. Design landscape areas by water needs based on the plant bed's sun or shade exposure, soil, types of plants and watering system. Then adjust the irrigation system and watering schedule for the area's specific needs. This helps irrigate effectively and efficiently without wasting water. Know your zones — hydrozones for water efficiency.

Got spring in your step? Use the step test to check if the lawn needs watering. First, step on the lawn. If grass returns upright or springs back, then wait to water. Grass that stays flat can be sprinkled with one to one and a half inches of water early in the morning or late afternoon. Dry grass may also appear grayish instead of green or have curled blades. Avoid overwatering the lawn with the spring-back test.

Slow it down, spread it out, and soak it in: Use the three S's of stormwater for landscape drainage. First, slow water down by directing flows to flatter slopes or roughened areas. Second, spread it out over more surface area like wide open channels, through a vegetated strip, or over rocky ground. Third, soak, or infiltrate water into the ground in a plant bed or lawn area. Slow it down, spread it out, soak it in, the three S's of stormwater management.

Bag and toss pet waste: Contrary to popular belief, pet waste should not be used as fertilizer. Since cats and dogs are omnivores, their waste carries harmful bacteria and pathogens that can spread into soils and plant produce. Only commercial-grade composting employs the high temperatures required to destroy these organisms. Pet waste is best flushed in the toilet or bagged and tossed into the garbage. Prevent the spread of harmful microbes with proper pet waste disposal.

Water wisely: Employ efficient and effective watering techniques to avoid water waste. Irrigate early in the morning using a sprinkler that throws big drops of water close to the ground, applying only as fast as the ground can absorb to prevent evaporation and runoff. Traveling sprinklers are among the most efficient. Landscaping with native and regional plants can reduce water use even further. Conserve with water-wise irrigation.