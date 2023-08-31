Check out local sales: Right now, many nurseries and garden supply stores are having sales, which is perfect because this is a great time to plant new perennials, trees and shrubs. Now is also a good time to move or divide many perennials, such as peonies, irises, and daylilies. Warm soil temperatures encourage root growth while decreasing daylight and cooler temperatures signal the plant to slow top growth. Additionally, roots will keep growing until the soil temperature reaches 40 degrees. You will want to allow six weeks for plants to become established before the first frost or freeze arrives.

Plant trees and shrubs: Late summer into fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Be sure to select a variety suited to our particular soil and climate, and make sure it will be an appropriate size for the site you have selected. Be sure it has healthy roots that are not circling and pot-bound from growing in a container all summer. Many tree planting and care recommendations have changed in recent years due to new research. An excellent resource for selecting trees and shrubs for western Nebraska as well as best practices for proper care, can be found at the Nebraska Arboretum website at www.plantnebraska.org.

Divide those plants: Late summer into fall is a great time to divide and move perennials. Maybe a plant is just not quite in the right place, or plants have become overcrowded and are no longer thriving. Be sure to carefully dig up as much of the root as possible, and if dividing, be sure each division has three to five strong stems and healthy roots. Select the new location and dig a hole wide enough so that the roots are not crowded, and be sure the plant is at the same depth as it was previously. Add a little compost or soil amendment if needed, but do not fertilize. Water thoroughly and mulch with a couple of inches of loose organic material, such as bark chips or leaves.

Overwinter indoors: Many tender perennials and herbs can be overwintered indoors in a sunny location. Cut the plants back by about one-third and repot them in fresh potting mix. Another method is to take cuttings: make a clean angled cut 3-6 inches down from the top of the stem, just below a leaf node. Remove the leaves from the lower part of the stem and insert the bottom third in a small container of moist potting mix. Alternatively, place the cuttings in a small jar of water and pot them in potting mix when they have developed healthy roots.

Gather seeds: With a little attention to detail, you can save some of your garden seeds for next year. First, be sure you are collecting from open-pollinated varieties and not hybrids because those seeds may be sterile, or they will produce a plant that does not look like its parent plant. Let vegetables and flowers mature before you harvest them for seeds. Some plants, such as peas, beans, peppers, and most flowers and herbs, have seeds that can be left on the plant until dry. After the seeds are dry, they will need a cool, dry spot for storage. You can learn more about saving seeds at the Seed Savers Exchange website: www.seedsavers.org/learn