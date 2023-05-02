Local Master Gardeners from the Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle are sharing weekly tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

May is Garden for Wildlife Month: It’s the perfect time of year to establish or improve your habitat for bumble bees and other native wildlife. Native plants are best because they have coevolved with native bees. Plant a variety of native plants, some that bloom in the spring, some that bloom in the summer, and some that bloom in the fall, to provide three seasons of food for bumble bees and other pollinators.

Avoid disturbing insects: A great number of our native insects overwinter in small holes on or just below the ground’s surface or in the fallen leaves avoid raking, tilling, or mowing your yard until May. If you do need to mow, do so with the mower blade set at the highest level and leave fallen leaves where they fall on your property. It’s natural mulch and offers cover for bumble bees.

Help the Bees: The perfect time of year to establish or improve your habitat for bumble bees and other native wildlife. Several bumble bee species are rapidly declining, and the status of others is unknown. The western bumble bee, the yellow-banded bumble bee, and Franklin’s bumble bee have all vanished from large portions of their range, and the rustypatched bumble bee was recently listed as officially endangered. Plant native!

Native doesn’t have to be messy: For too many people, the words “native wildlife garden” conjures up images of scruffy meadows filled with an impenetrable tangle of prickly brambles, crabgrass, and overgrown flowers flopping over each other and onto sidewalks and driveways-in short. This hot horticultural mess can drive the neighbors crazy. But “a native wildlife garden does not have to be messy. Check out our local native plantings in the parking lots of Scottsbluff.

Use natives to freshen up that alley: Bob, what are we going to do about the alley? Elaine, let’s plant some hardy native plants back there. They don’t need much care once established and come back each year.

Now is the perfect time to make your alley space more attractive to birds, butterflies, and other wildlife. All wildlife needs four things to survive and thrive: natural food sources, water, cover, and places to reproduce and raise their young.