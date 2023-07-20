Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Have you tried growing sweet potatoes in your garden? We’re giving it a second try. Why? Because we like eating them, and a tuberous root started to sprout before I cooked it. Early spring is the time to start sweet potatoes from plants called “slips.’ Order slips or make your own. Slips can be started by taking a disease-free, fully-grown sweet potato from last year’s crop or the supermarket, mine came from the supermarket.

Grow what you need: Very often, what grows in a garden are those fruits and vegetables we enjoy eating. Though, sometimes, our gardens may exceed our appetites. Record what you are growing in your garden and what do you have too much of, next year decrease the amount and plant a different crop in that space.

Have you tried growing sweet potatoes? Sweet potatoes grow well in large containers. Check out the sweet potatoes growing at the Scotts Bluff County Extension Office.

Nasty varmints: A big issue for sweet potatoes is rodents. Voles and other small critters enjoy the taste of sweet potatoes. I planted mine in the ground this year. Hopefully, the gofers don’t get all of them. Just the other day, I watched as two of my flowers were pulled underground. A better option for me would be to plant my sweet potatoes in containers, which provide an effective physical exclusion from these pests. There is always next year.

Room to grow: Sweet potatoes need plenty of room as these vining plants prefer to spread. Space sweet potatoes 12 inches apart and three feet between rows. Keep on top of weeds. Once established, sweet potatoes require little care. Their vines will cover the ground and hold back the weeds. Ensure even irrigation; however, don’t keep the root zone constantly wet. Do not water during the last four weeks before harvest to protect the developing roots from splitting.

Wait to harvest: Ideally, wait until after the first frost to harvest sweet potatoes; this concentrates the sugars. Once frost hits, harvest immediately to keep any decay from spreading aboveground to below ground. Cure your sweet potato roots. It’s a three-step process; dry on the ground, cure for 10 to 14 days with a temp of 85 degrees Fahrenheit and 85% relative humidity, and store at 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Properly cured sweet potatoes should keep the entire winter. One sweet potato plant will yield at least two pounds.