Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Managing pests: Integrated pest management, or IPM, is a strategy that uses a combination of methods to manage pests to avoid unacceptable damage while also protecting the health of humans, pets, other nontargets, and the environment.

Prevent insects disease, and weeds by mulching, using protective netting and selecting disease-resistant plants.

Plant flowers and/or herbs in and around your garden to attract pollinators and beneficial bugs.

Use organic or conventional treatment options to handle, slow or stop insect pests or disease issues.

Know what to use and when to use it for best results.

Contact your local extension agency for help in pest identification and expert tips and remedies.

After harvest: Want your garden to live long and prosperous, even after harvest? It’s possible.

A few considerations before and after that bountiful harvest:

Food safety

Pesticide application intervals to harvest

Harvest methods, including handling methods and equipment use

To wash or not to wash…that is the question.

Storage requirements

Temperature and humidity of storage area

Shelf life or curing time.

Home storage vs. garden storage

Watch your watering needs: Even though the Panhandle’s been receiving its fair share of rainfall this year, keep an eye on that garden as temperatures rise this growing season.

A few quick tips about watering and fertilizing your growing garden plants:

Veggie plants need about 1 inch of water per week, preferably applied in one application.

Keep the water source close to the ground to keep it from splashing, which can spread disease.

Use a water-soluble fertilizer, diluted according to label directions to give transplants a good start.

Use compost or well-aged manure as a side-dressing for ongoing fertilization.

Compantion planting: So, what’s the big deal about companion planting?

Root crops (tubers like carrots or potatoes) can break up soil compaction and aerate.

Plant radishes and carrots side by side to save garden space.

Manage weeds and improve soil health by growing multiple successions of crops in the same space, such as lettuce, spinach, and basil, followed by peppers or tomatoes.

Deep rooted crops, like melons and tomatoes, pull water and nutrients from the deeper soil profile.

Plants can physically support one another. For example, corn paired with squash and beans.

Manage insect pests through trap or repellent crops like marigolds.

High tunnel: Ready to take your garden to the next level? This is Katie Markheim, Nebraska Extension Master Gardener. If you’re a grower ready to build a business, impress at the local farmer’s market, or well, simply grow in your gardening experience, consider the construction and use of a high tunnel.

Experienced specialty plant growers can increase the quality of their products and the duration of their marketing of high-value crops by using high tunnels.

High tunnels give growers the opportunity to plant earlier and include more sequential planting dates. They also provide environmental protection, improving the visual appeal of both plant stock and produce.

For successful high tunnel crop production, decisions and actions before planting the first crop include choosing the right structural design, the best site location, initial soil prep and the method of construction.