Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Oh, to plant or not to plant – that is the question! Our spring weather has been crazy this year, and soil temperatures are not warming up very fast. Here’s some information to help you decide what to plant and when. If soil temps are in the 40-degree Fahrenheit range, you can safely plant such things as arugula, kale, lettuce, parsnips, peas, radishes, and spinach seeds.

If soil temps are in the 50-degree Fahrenheit range, you can plant Chinese cabbage, leeks, onions, Swiss chard and turnips. Once soil temps hit 60 degrees Fahrenheit, plant beans, beets, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, carrots and cauliflower. Be careful with beans as they are prone to freeze damage. Stay tuned for more soil temp tips.

When soil temperatures reach 70 degrees Fahrenheit, you can plant tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, cucumbers, squash, corn and melons. These crops are very prone to damage from a light freeze as transplants. They also may take a while to germinate even when the soil is at the 70-degree temperature threshold. Happy Gardening.

Do you know where to find information on soil temps? Google “CropWatch,” and click on Soil Temperature Update. You’ll find data on the seven-day average of soil temps. It’s easy to determine the soil temperature in your garden. Soil thermometers may be purchased at lawn and garden stores for a reasonable price. Place the thermometer in the soil at the depth of the seeds to be planted, and you can determine what to plant and when.

Is your soil healthy? To find out, you can do a soil test to determine the nutrient properties and deficiencies. Search extensionpublications.unl.edu - NebGuide #G1740 Guidelines for Soil Sampling. Although this publication is for large scale production, the principle of soil sampling remains the same regardless of the plot size. For assistance in conducting a soil test, contact your local Nebraska Extension office.