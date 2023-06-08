Prune your bushes: Do you have spring blooming bushes that are looking a little weary? Prune spring blooming lilacs, spirea, and viburnums immediately after they are done blooming, even though you might not see the buds they are forming on the branches for next year. Trim out larger branches from the middle of the shrub to allow for ventilation and leave the strong, healthy new stalks. By pruning a little each year, you will maintain the shape, size, and vigor of the shrub.

Drought: Rain, rain, rain, and we are still in a drought. How can this be? It's much the same as a single dose of medicine, it helps symptoms of an illness, but it takes a sustained amount to cure it. The same applies to rain storms. In a severe drought, static tension causes the initial rain to run off instead of being absorbed. After a few soaking rains, the soil absorbs the moisture and recharges the groundwater. For lasting relief, we need multiple rains over several months.

Don't do it: After your bulbs are done blooming do you want to cut off the stem and floppy leaves? I'm telling you don't do it. The plant needs its leaves to collect energy from the sun and feed it back into the bulb. Clearing away the foliage may cause less vigor in the blossoms for next year. After the leaves have yellowed, it is ok to shear them down. Plant a perennial next to the bulbs that can grow up and mask the dying foliage until it is ready to be removed.

Flourishing weeds: We have enjoyed the additional rain that we have received this spring, and so have the weeds. It seems like you pull weeds one day, and the next day you go back and there are more. It appears like you will never win the battle but don't get discouraged, keep weeding. Look at the positive side. Moist soil makes pulling the weeds much easier, and know that for every weed you pull, you are eliminating the competition for water and nutrients for your plants. So off with their heads.

Get rid of suckers: Is your tree pushing new growth at the base? These vigorous growing stems are called suckers. They can reduce flowering, fruiting and alter the form of the tree. Suckers form for many reasons. It can be an indication of stress, and damage to the base of the tree can promote growth. With hand pruners, pull the soil back to find the base of the sucker and clip it off while still less than 6"-12". Regular pruning of the suckers throughout the growing season is the best way to keep them managed.