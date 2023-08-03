Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Consider the bee: As you're working in your garden or in your landscape, do consider bees. Especially honeybees. As they are pollinating your veggies, fruit, flowers, shrubs, and trees, the bees are taking pollen to feed their young and taking nectar to turn into honey. The bees will eat the honey and also collect this healthy food for us. A fun fact concerns pollination and orchids. Orchids 'flirt' with honeybees to attract them. Orchids then spit out a bundle of pollen onto the bees' backs.

Be careful with the honeybees. They are definitely our friends. In the last few years, the varroa mite has greatly damaged the honey bee population. It attaches itself to the fat area of the bee or the larvae, feeding off of it, and thereby lowering the immunity of the bee, leaving it susceptible to viruses. Pesticides can be very dangerous for honeybees: follow all directions and, if possible, find a safe alternative.

Eat more greens: “Natural” health is in these days. There is a greater emphasis on non-processed foods and on fruits and vegetables. One could also consider eating more greens. Try those greens such as collard greens, turnip greens, and mustard greens. Experiment with them in your food preparation. For example, use them with rice or pasta for example.

Think hygiene for your garden: When you use clippers or other tools, clean them when you switch from one plant to another. Be sure to clean the clippers after you’ve worked with a plant with disease or fungal problems. Carefully clip off any diseased or fungal areas, and properly dispose of those leaves or stems. Also, remove anything on the ground around the plant that could carry pathogens and properly dispose of that also. I

No one wants plant pests: Be on the lookout for plant pests - on top of leaves, on the bottoms of those leaves, on the ground, and around the plants. With all the rain, I am surprised I've seen no slugs - which is fine with me. No slugs mean that my rhubarb and leafy veggies are safer. This year I’ve seen bugs and fungal problems I’ve never seen before. These problems are probably also due to the rain.