Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Learn about Xeriscaping: Xeriscaping is a word originally coined by the Denver Water Department in the 1980s to describe landscaping that conserves water. It does not mean replacing lawns and trees with plastic and gravel. It means using principles that save water, time, and resources. You can use these principles in your landscape:

— Create practical turf areas.

— Select plants that use less water and group them accordingly.

— Use compost and other soil amendments if needed.

— Use mulches.

— Irrigate efficiently.

You don't need to rip out your existing lawn and garden and start all over. Xeriscaping can be a gradual process.

Convert Lawns to Gardens: There are benefits to reducing the size of your lawn. You can save time and energy on lawn maintenance, reduce your overall water usage, and enhance biodiversity by providing food and shelter for pollinating insects and wildlife.

Make a plan; Changes can be made gradually over several seasons. Lawn replacements can include ground covers, xeriscape plantings, perennial flower beds, trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens.

Consider planting native trees, shrubs and ground covers, native grasses and wildflowers. They will require less water, fertilizer, and maintenance. Pollinators, birds, and other wildlife will benefit too.

Use Rain Gardens: When it rains, the water that comes off rooftops, lawns and driveways drains into the stormwater system and eventually ends up in rivers, lakes and streams. This runoff picks up pesticides, fertilizers, pet waste and other pollutants. You can help prevent this pollution by planting a rain garden.

A rain garden is an area designed to capture runoff and utilize it using the filtration action of amended soil and plant roots. Using native and perennial plants, grasses, and flowers, rain gardens can add beauty and provide food and habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.

Right Plant, Right Place: Planting the right plant in the right place is the key to having a successful landscape. Consider the overall environment where you live and the actual spot where you garden. Sunlight, water, soil type, growing space and temperature all contribute to finding the right place for each plant. Look at the plants that are native to your area and then choose either those plants or similar ones.

With a little planning, you can reduce the need for water, fertilizer, pesticides, and other maintenance by choosing plants suited to the growing conditions in your yard.

Read the Plant Tag: Plant tags are your key to success when choosing and growing plants. Tags vary but will have the most important growing information for that plant. You will see both the scientific and common names and sometimes a picture. The type of plant, hardiness zone, mature height, width, and recommended spacing will be listed, as well as sunlight, water, soil and fertilizer preferences. Growth habits and best uses may also appear, as well as where to find more information about the plant. You can save your plant tags and store them for future reference after planting.